Turkmenistan Participates in UNESCO General Conference in Samarkand

The 43rd session of the UNESCO General Conference opened on October 30, 2025, in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, bringing together more than 5,000 participants from 193 countries for two weeks of critical discussions on international cooperation, cultural dialogue, and sustainable development.

The gathering, which serves as UNESCO’s governing body, has drawn an impressive roster of delegates including heads of state and government, ministers, scholars, and leaders across culture, science, and education sectors. UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay attended the opening session, which was also graced by the presence of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan, President Aleksandar Vučić of Serbia, and President Peter Pellegrini of Slovakia.

Among the early proceedings, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Bangladesh to France, Khondker Muhammad Talha, was elected as President of the General Conference. The session also includes elections for UNESCO’s governing bodies and its various intergovernmental and international programs.

Turkmenistan has been actively engaged in the conference activities, with its delegation led by Minister of Culture A. Ashyrov. The country also participated in the 12th Interregional Meeting of National Commissions for UNESCO on October 29, represented by Ch. Rustemova, Executive Secretary of Turkmenistan’s National Commission for UNESCO. During this meeting, Rustemova addressed attendees on the Commission’s priority areas and emphasized Turkmenistan’s commitment to international cooperation in achieving Sustainable Development Goals through UNESCO’s framework.

The interregional meeting featured four thematic sessions covering youth empowerment, digital-age cultural connections, strategic partnerships, and scientific advancement for sustainable development. The discussions highlighted the vital role of National Commissions in implementing UNESCO’s programs and strategic transformation.

Climate change took center stage at the 14th UNESCO Youth Forum held on October 28, where more than 150 young leaders from approximately 140 countries convened to address environmental challenges and their impacts on future generations.

The 43rd session will continue through November 13, providing a crucial platform for member states to strengthen mutual understanding and advance shared goals in education, science, culture, and communication. /// nCa, 31 October 2025