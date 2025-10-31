Meeting of the Deputy Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Republic of Lithuania

On October 29, 2025, during the visit to the Republic of Lithuania, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Ahmet Gurbanov had a meeting with Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Lithuania Vidmantas Verbickas.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the current condition and prospects for developing bilateral relations between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Lithuania in the political-diplomatic, trade-economic, as well as cultural-humanitarian spheres.

The diplomats discussed the opportunities of organizing mutual meetings at high and the highest levels, which play the key role in the further development of interstate cooperation.

The need to strengthen inter-parliamentary dialogue was emphasized. In this regard, the sides discussed the possibility of holding the first meeting of the Turkmen-Lithuanian Interparliamentary Friendship Group.

The parties noted the effectiveness of the partnership of two countries within regional and international structures, particularly the EU and the UN.

The level of development of trade and economic relations between the two countries was analyzed. In this context, the role of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Lithuanian Commission on Economic Cooperation and the need for its next meeting were emphasized.

Matters related to expanding transport connectivity between the countries were also discussed. In this regard, the Lithuanian side expressed interest in developing cooperation with Turkmenistan in the transport and logistics sector.

The importance of developing cultural and humanitarian cooperation, particularly in education, science, sports, and tourism, was also highlighted during the meeting.

The sides paid special attention to preparations for the International Forum on Peace and Trust, which will be held in Ashgabat on December 12 in honor of the 30th anniversary of permanent neutrality of Turkmenistan, the International Year of Peace and Trust, and International Day of Neutrality. /// nCa, 31 October 2025 (in cooperation with MFA Turkmenistan)