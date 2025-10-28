Uzbekistan will welcome the international exhibition-fair “UzCharmExpoEurAsia–2025”, a premier event dedicated to leather, footwear, accessories, karakul, fur, wool, and locally produced goods

The upcoming “UzCharmExpoEurAsia–2025” exhibition will featuremore than 30 leading companiesfrom countries includingItaly, Turkey, Latvia, China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and Kyrgyzstan

From October 28 to 30, 2025, the 19th International Exhibition-Fair “UzCharmExpoEurAsia–2025” will be held at the “Uzexpomarkaz” exhibition center in Tashkent, a premier event dedicated to leather, footwear, accessories, karakul, fur, wool, and locally produced goods.

The event is organized by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Uzcharmsanoat Association, and Xalq Bank.

“UzCharmExpoEurAsia–2025” brings together years of experience, reliable partnerships, and successful business achievements.

The exhibition serves as an effective platform for strengthening cooperation, expanding exports, attracting global brands, and developing new investment projects.

This year’s event has become one of the most significant business and innovation platforms in Eurasia’s leather and footwear industry.

More than 30 companies from Italy, Turkey, Latvia, China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, Pakistan, and Mongolia are presenting their products.

Over the past years, Uzbekistan’s leather and footwear sector has achieved rapid growth — from 560 billion UZS in 2017 to 5.5 trillion UZS in 2024.

Products under the “Made in Uzbekistan” brand have taken leading positions in Central Asia and the CIS, and are now competing successfully in global markets.

The exhibition is expected to attract over 2,000 participants and visitors, offering broad opportunities for B2B, G2B, and G2G meetings, presentations, and new cooperation agreements.

Within three days, the best products of Uzbekistan’s leather, footwear, haberdashery, karakul, wool, and fur industries will be showcased at “UzCharmExpoEurAsia–2025.” ///Dunyo IA