Turkmenistan on the Verge of a Technological Breakthrough: Over 800 Delegates from 56 Countries to Gather in Awaza to Discuss the Future of Construction, Industry, Chemistry, and Energy

On November 3–4, 2025, the International Conference and Exhibition “Development of the Construction, Industrial, Chemical and Energy Sectors of Turkmenistan” will take place on the Caspian coast, in the National Tourist Zone “Awaza,” under the motto “Smart Construction. Clean Energy. Resilient Future.”

This event is already being called the main industry conference of the year in Central Asia. The program promises to be a synthesis of innovation, strategic dialogue, and practical solutions — bringing together representatives from 56 countries, including ministers, heads of transnational corporations, international financial institutions, research centers, and media organizations.

Registration is now closed — more than 800 delegates have confirmed their participation.

International Focus and Objectives of the Conference

The 2025 Conference in Awaza will become an important step in implementing Turkmenistan’s strategy for industrialization, economic diversification, and digital transformation.

Key topics include the integration of smart technologies in construction and industry, the development of low-carbon energy, and the strengthening of international partnerships within the framework of sustainable development.

Organizers note that the conference not only showcases the country’s achievements but also serves as a global platform to discuss key trends — from decarbonization and energy efficiency to production digitalization and green financing.

Official Opening and Key Themes

The official opening ceremony will take place on November 3. Participants will enjoy a rich program featuring a plenary session, four panel discussions, an exhibition of achievements, business meetings, and a gala dinner.

Main themes of the conference include:

Sustainable investment and international cooperation;

Digital transformation in the construction and industrial sectors;

Implementation of energy-efficient and climate-neutral technologies;

Development of public-private partnerships (PPPs);

Human capacity building and the enhancement of scientific and technical potential.

International Speakers of the Conference

The conference will bring together leading foreign experts and representatives of the world’s largest companies and institutions, including:

Ahmet Çalık, Chairman of the Board, Çalık Holding (Turkey);

Erman Ilicak, Chairman, Rönesans Holding (Turkey);

Housame Naimi – Partnerships & BD Director, Bitdeer Technologies Group

Mohammed Berregad – Business Development Manager, DAMAC

Their presentations will cover a wide range of issues — from the introduction of green technologies and sustainable financing to the role of digital platforms, artificial intelligence, and international cooperation in the industrial development of the region.

For the first time in Turkmenistan, major international companies such as Bitdeer Technologies Group and DAMAC are taking part in CIET 2025. These organizations represent new avenues of cooperation and investment opportunities for the Turkmen market. The participation of such prominent companies highlights the growing interest of the global business community in Turkmenistan’s construction, industry, and energy sectors. The CIET 2025 platform has provided a unique opportunity for Turkmen enterprises to hold business meetings and establish partnerships with new international participants, paving the way for joint projects and the exchange of advanced technologies.

Four Strategic Sessions: From Digitalization to Green Energy

Session 1. Digitalization and Innovation in Construction

Discussions will focus on the implementation of BIM technologies, robotization, 3D printing, artificial intelligence, and machine learning in project management, as well as professional training and the development of certification standards.

Session 2. New Trends in Construction and Industry

International experts will present solutions in low-carbon materials, life-cycle assessment (LCA), ESG standards, and nature-based technologies (NbS).

Session 3. Public-Private Partnership and Financing

This session will focus on the development of gas chemical complexes, renewable energy, small modular reactors (SMRs), and green financing mechanisms. Participants will discuss successful PPP case studies and investment tools.

Session 4. Innovative Technologies and Human Capital Development

The discussion will highlight the role of education, science, and international organizations in shaping new competencies, digital transformation, and the promotion of youth initiatives.

Exhibition and Cultural Program

Alongside the business sessions, an exhibition will be held, showcasing the achievements of Turkmen and international companies. Exhibitors will present advanced building materials, industrial technologies, energy solutions, and digital innovations.

The day will conclude with a gala dinner, offering participants the opportunity to exchange experiences and discuss future cooperation.

A Conference Defining the Vector of the Future

The International Conference and Exhibition in Awaza is not just a professional gathering — it is a global platform for the exchange of knowledge, ideas, and technologies, shaping a new vision for sustainable development.

The event will demonstrate that Turkmenistan is becoming a hub for innovation, investment, and advanced solutions, balancing industrial growth with green energy and digital technologies.

The Awaza Conference symbolizes a new era in which innovation and sustainability form the foundation of both national and international progress.

Detailed information about the program, participants, and partners of the conference is available on the official website: www.ciet-turkmenistan.com