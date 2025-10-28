Israel’s Embassy in Turkmenistan Celebrates Jewish New Year with Local Community

On October 25, the Embassy of Israel in Ashgabat hosted an event at the Archabil Hotel with members of the Jewish community in Turkmenistan, marking the Jewish New Year (Rosh Hashanah).

Although Rosh Hashanah took place on September 23–24, the celebration was postponed for logistical reasons.

During the event, Ambassador Ismail Khaldi addressed the audience, emphasizing the importance of peace, dialogue, and shared values. Below are excerpts from his remarks:

“Shabbat Shalom, Salam Alaikum,”

It is always a great joy to meet with members of the Jewish community here in Turkmenistan. The Israeli Embassy in Ashgabat considers it a special commitment to maintain close connections and relations with the community. I know that many could not be here today, but it is truly a pleasure to see all of you.

This event was originally planned for September, but due to our absence, we had to postpone it.

If you’ve noticed, on Saturdays we greet each other by saying ‘Shabbat Shalom’. This is a Jewish tradition—Shabbat Shalom means “Sabbath of Peace.” We don’t say “Good Shabbat” or “Good morning/afternoon/evening,” but Shabbat Shalom. Saturday is a day of rest, relaxation, and peace. The Torah teaches that God created the universe in six days and rested on the seventh—Saturday—a day of peace.

This is very significant, because all of us seek peace: peace with others and peace within ourselves.

There are two kinds of peace.

The first is existing or sustainable peace, when people or nations live harmoniously together.

The second is peace that follows conflict, disagreement, or tension—and this kind of peace requires effort: dialogue, negotiation, mutual respect, and trust-building. These are the only true guarantees of achieving peace, reconciliation, and everything positive and sweet. Without dialogue, without reconciliation, without trust—there can be no peace.

This message is particularly relevant for us here in Turkmenistan, a country where the values of understanding, respect, trust, and dialogue are deeply embedded in the nation’s heritage. These values can inspire people all over the world.

And here, On behalf of the Embassy and myself, I would like to commend the people and leadership of Turkmenistan—Esteemed President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and National Leader HE Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov—for promoting and upholding these values both domestically and internationally.

How do Jewish customs and traditions reflect these values and help preserve peace?

During Rosh Hashanah, it is customary to dip a slice of apple in honey. The apple, being sweet, symbolizes lasting peace and harmony. Honey, produced by bees that can sting, represents life’s challenges—it can be painful, but when treated with care, it gives something sweet. Likewise, when we approach others with respect, dialogue, and trust, we achieve reconciliation—and peace.

On the holiday, Jews recite the blessing:

“Blessed are You, Lord our God, King of the Universe, Creator of the fruit of the tree.”

Then, they add a special prayer:

“May it be Your will to renew for us a good and sweet year.”

And here, I wish you all a Happy New Year—Shanah Tovah—and Shabbat Shalom!

I also extend heartfelt congratulations to the people of Turkmenistan on the International Year of Peace and Trust.

Finally, I would like to thank everyone for attending, our embassy staff for their efforts, and the Archabil Hotel team for their kind hospitality. /// Embassy of Israel in Turkmenistan, 28 October 2025