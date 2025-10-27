Create your own time travel experience and discover the world’s oldest Neolithic heritage in Şanlıurfa this autumn.

Şanlıurfa, located in southeastern Türkiye, remains one of the key centres shedding light on human history, with numerous discoveries unearthed through excavations across various sites within its borders. The “Taş Tepeler” (Stone Mounds) area, which includes the world’s oldest Neolithic sites such as Göbeklitepe andKarahantepe, is transforming our understanding of prehistory through these remarkable finds. This time of year is the perfect season to witness extraordinary discoveries as the weather cools to pleasant, mild temperatures. Let’s see some of the very exciting finds in “Taş Tepeler”:

Each new finding offers another compelling reason to visit the captivating region

Karahantepe, one of the shining stars of the region, takes the spotlight once again. Recent excavations at Karahantepe have uncovered, for the first time, a T-shaped pillar carved with a human face, revealing a striking new expression of Neolithic imagination. Until now, the T-shaped pillars discovered in Göbeklitepe and its surroundings, adorned with carved arms and hands, have long supported the interpretation that these monumental stones symbolised human form. However, this newly revealed find from Karahantepe marks a significant milestone in Neolithic studies, as it represents the first known depiction of a human face directly carved on a T-shaped pillar. The face, sculpted on the upper section of the pillar, features sharp contours, deep-set eyes, and a broad, flat nose, echoing the distinctive style of previously discovered human statues at Karahantepe.

The site continually provides insights into prehistoric societies, advancing our understanding of their mysteries. Earlier this year, the site revealed something truly extraordinary: what is believed to be the world’s earliest known three-dimensional mythological depiction. Archaeologists discovered finds sealed off, similar to previous discoveries, in red sterile soil, and in a specific order, representing a compelling symbolic narrative. The artefacts representing the three-dimensional form of a story can rightly be described as “the discovery of the century for the Neolithic Age”.

Must-See Marvels of Taş Tepeler

Among Şanlıurfa’s many archaeological treasures, the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Göbeklitepe is the first archaeological site to change forever what we know about human history. Göbeklitepe fascinates visitors with its extraordinary finds: colossal T-shaped pillars, the first life-sized painted wild boar statue, and the recently unearthed human figure embedded in a wall as a votive offering.

Witnessing these oldest monuments known to humankind is a journey through the footsteps of our ancestors that will give you goosebumps. It’s no surprise that history enthusiasts from around the world flock here: Göbeklitepe welcomed 497,394 visitors in the first eight months of this year, making it one of Türkiye’s most visited archaeological destinations.

Şanlıurfa has much more to offer

Alongside these Neolithic settlements, another essential stop on Şanlıurfa’s Neolithic Route is the Şanlıurfa Museum. Türkiye’s largest museum complex is also among the wealthiest in terms of artefacts. The museum’s halls are arranged chronologically, taking you from prehistoric times to the present day. Once in Şanlıurfa, don’t forget to pay a visit to Haleplibahçe Mosaic Museum, which is next to the Şanlıurfa Museum and amazes its visitors with an extraordinary collection of in-situ mosaics.

Often described as an open-air museum of Türkiye’s southeast, Şanlıurfa also offers many other cultural treasures beyond its Neolithic riches. From the legendary Balıklıgöl to the iconic Harran dome houses, the city invites exploration at every turn. And, of course, Şanlıurfa’s cuisine is a journey of its own; from succulent kebabs to delicious “lahmacun” and “çiğ köfte”, every meal here is an invitation to taste history. The local breakfast of Şanlıurfa is grilled sheep’s liver, which is an experience in itself.

As part of the Taş Tepeler Project, carried out by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Türkiye, the 2025 excavation season continues across ten sites in the region. Among these sites, Göbeklitepe, Karahantepe, Sayburç, Sefertepe, Harbetsuvan Tepesi, Gürcütepe, Çakmaktepe, Yeni Mahalle, and Söğüt Tarlası are open to visitors year-round. From three-dimensional sculptures and animal bones to stone vessels, beads, ornaments and intricate reliefs, every found object offers a glimpse into the dawn of human creativity in these settlements. ///nCa, 27 October 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Türliye in Turkmenistan)