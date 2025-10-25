Turkmenistan is Interested in Expanding Partnership with Italy – President Serdar Berdimuhamedov

On 24 October2025, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov embarked on an official visit to the Italian Republic. On the same day, a meeting took place in Rome at the Quirinal Palace between President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and President of Italy Sergio Mattarella.

The Italian President warmly welcomed the distinguished guest, emphasizing that Italy highly values the constructive partnership with Turkmenistan, based on mutual respect.

In turn, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov expressed confidence that the negotiations would make a significant contribution to the development of bilateral relations. He also conveyed greetings from the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

President Mattarella highlighted the high level of Turkmen-Italian relations, which serve the interests of both parties. He also noted Turkmenistan’s important role in strengthening regional peace and stability.

During the talks, President Berdimuhamedov particularly emphasized Italy’s support for Turkmenistan’s status of permanent neutrality, which has been reaffirmed three times by resolutions of the UN General Assembly.

“We highly value the Italian Republic’s commitment to developing close cooperation with Turkmenistan. In turn, we are also interested in expanding our partnership with Italy, both bilaterally and multilaterally,” said President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, noting the significance of the first Central Asia–Italy Summit held in April this year.

Announcing that Turkmenistan is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its neutrality this year, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov invited President Mattarella to participate in the International Forum to be held in Ashgabat on 12 December.

The Italian President expressed gratitude for the invitation and highly appreciated Turkmenistan’s contribution to strengthening regional stability.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the sides reaffirmed their commitment to further developing mutually beneficial cooperation across a wide range of areas and exchanged wishes of prosperity to the peoples of Turkmenistan and Italy. ///nCa, 25 October 2025

Here are some photos, posted by the official website of the President of Italy: