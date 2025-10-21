Turkish Black Sea’s Kaçkar Mountains Host UTMB World Series’ 1st Event in Türkiye

The Black Sea Region of Türkiye, celebrated for its distinctive crescent-shaped geography, stands out as one of the leading global destinations for travellers seeking unique natural experiences. With its stunning landscapes, which include cascading waterfalls, dense forests, invigorating air, and verdant plateaus, this region serves as an exceptional setting for outdoor activities. Recently, the Turkish Black Sea hosted the esteemed KAÇKAR BY UTMB mountain ultramarathon, highlighting its appeal and potential for promoting tourism and adventure sports in the region.

The UTMB World Series, held in more than 50 countries across five continents, came to Türkiye for the first time with KAÇKAR BY UTMB, which took place on September 26–28 in the breathtaking Kaçkar Mountains of Rize province’s Çamlıhemşin district. The event brought together more than 1800 athletes from around the globe, turning the area into a stage for endurance, adventure, and international sporting excellence.

Organised under the motto “Wild is the Trail”,KAÇKAR BY UTMB was held under the auspices of the Turkish Ministry of Youth and Sports, coordinated by the Rize Governorship, and supported by the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Türkiye Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA), Eastern Black Sea Development Agency (DOKA) and numerous local stakeholders. More than a sporting event, the race became a global showcase of the Black Sea’s natural, cultural, and economic wealth, further strengthening Türkiye’s position as a rising hub in sports tourism.

Challenging but Rewarding Race on the Kaçkars

From the UK to South Africa, from Spain to China, athletes from around the world gathered at KAÇKAR BY UTMB to compete on one of the most challenging trails globally. This year’s race featured some of the top names on the international stage, including Philipp Ausserhofer, Cole Campbell, Daniel Osanz, Sven Koch, Oğuzhan Emre Singer, Greta García Morán, and Dioni Gorla. The Kaçkar Mountains witnessed unforgettable moments, shaped both by the tough terrain and the athletes’ remarkable resilience.

The race set off from Ayder Plateau, Rize’s most well-known highland, and the runners pushed their limits on a course immersed in nature, passing through the mist-shrouded peaks of the Kaçkar Mountains, deep valleys, and historic highlands. Residents of Ayder welcomed the athletes at the start line, in traditional costumes, accompanied by the tulum (bagpipe), the region’s authentic musical instrument, inscribed on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage List.

Although the 100K race was cancelled due to heavy snowfall and safety risks, participants in the 50K and 20K races displayed remarkable endurance and completed their courses. Every step taken resonated with excitement and passion amid the region’s unique natural beauty.

In the 50K race of KAÇKAR BY UTMB, Jasmin Nunige (05:21:52) claimed victory in the women’s category, while Cole Campbell (04:29:19) triumphed in the men’s. In the 20K race, Beyza Güzel (02:28:25) and Mestan Turgan (01:59:20) took the top spots in the women’s and men’s categories, respectively. The event concluded with an award ceremony on September 28, where the winners received their prizes after three thrilling days of competition.

Culture, Nature, and Sport Converge at the Black Sea

Organised to strengthen Türkiye’s presence on the global ultra-trail stage and boost sports tourism in the Black Sea region, KAÇKAR BY UTMB was marked as more than just a race. It became a landmark event that blended culture, nature and sport at the summit of the Black Sea region. During their run, the athletes traversed historic caravan routes and shepherds’ trails, passing through lively local communities and ancient villages rich in traditions and legends. Between tradition and nature, KAÇKAR BY UTMB delivered an unforgettable alpine adventure. ///nCa, 21 October 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Türkiye to Turkmenistan)