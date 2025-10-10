UNICEF and Government of Turkmenistan Strengthen Partnership to Protect Every Child Through Immunization

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan – 10 October 2025 – Today, the Government of Turkmenistan and UNICEF reaffirmed their long-standing collaboration to protect every child from preventable diseases with the signing of a new Agreement for the procurement of vaccines and immunization devices for 2026–2028.

The signing ceremony took place at the Chamber of Commerce on the National Day of Healthcare and Medical Industry Workers, highlighting the vital role of doctors, nurses, and health professionals in safeguarding the health of children and families across Turkmenistan.

For over three decades, the Government of Turkmenistan has led a strong, sustainable national immunization programme, ensuring free and equitable access to life-saving vaccines. Since joining the Vaccine Independence Initiative in 1994 and achieving full self-financing of vaccine procurement through UNICEF by 2006, the country has maintained a reliable supply of WHO-prequalified vaccines and safe injection equipment, ensuring quality and continuity even during global challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Today’s agreement reaffirms the long-standing partnership between UNICEF and the Government of Turkmenistan in protecting every child,” said Jalpa Ratna, UNICEF Representative in Turkmenistan. “It also reflects the country’s vision to invest in a resilient national health system that continues delivering for children, families, and communities.”

Turkmenistan continues to strengthen its immunization programme, regularly expanding the national vaccine schedule in line with global health recommendations. The recent approval of the 2025 updated schedule, introducing the hexavalent vaccine, marks another important step toward protecting every child’s health and well-being. Today, the country stands as a regional model for sustainable vaccine financing, with an annual procurement value exceeding USD 17 million — demonstrating the Government’s long-term commitment to safeguarding its people, especially the youngest generation. UNICEF supports this national leadership through technical expertise, access to global supply systems, and policy guidance, ensuring that investments in child health contribute to sustainable national development.

This agreement comes in a year of special significance, as Turkmenistan celebrates 30 years of permanent neutrality and the Year of Peace and Trust — principles that continue to guide the country’s engagement in multilateral partnerships. Together, UNICEF and the Government of Turkmenistan will continue working to strengthen immunization, advance child health, and ensure a healthier, safer, and more resilient future for every child. ///nCa, 10 October 2025 (in cooperation with UNICEF Turkmenistan)