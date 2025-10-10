Transport, Nuclear Energy, Industrial Cooperation: Uzbekistan’s President Names Partnership Priorities for Central Asia and Russia

At Dushanbe Summit on Thursday, 9 October 2025, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev called on the countries of Central Asia and Russia for closer coordination and cooperation in the six-sided format, urged by “growing geopolitical tension and crisis phenomena in the world economy.”

In this context, the leader of Uzbekistan outlined his vision for the prospects of interaction between the region’s countries and Russia.

Expressing support for the adoption of the Joint Action Plan until 2027, the President of Uzbekistan proposed preparing a more detailed “Roadmap” with specific measures to deepen practical interaction.

To ensure the accelerated implementation of regional projects and programs, the importance of establishing a Coordinating Council at the level of Deputy Heads of Government was noted.

Mirziyoyev proposed that this Coordinating Council should develop comprehensive measures aimed at increasing trade volume. This includes facilitating mutual access to commodity markets, simplifying procedures, and launching the “Agroexpress Central Asia – Russia” project.

The Head of Uzbekistan also underscored the vital importance of effectively utilizing the transit and transport potential of the countries, primarily within the North-South corridor.

“We advocate for the integration of national programs in road, rail, and air transport and the development of a comprehensive infrastructure partnership plan based on this—a Transport and Logistics Contour for our countries. The ultimate goal must be the formation of an integrated, interconnected regional transport infrastructure that is resilient to external challenges,” the President noted.

Another priority area is the establishment of sustainable production chains and the deepening of industrial cooperation. In this regard, Mirziyoyev put forward the initiative to create a “Central Asia – Russia” Industrial Engineering Hub in Bukhara, which could become a unique technological platform for the development, implementation, and replication of advanced engineering solutions.

The Head of Uzbekistan pointed to the vast reserves for boosting cooperation on a cluster basis in the fields of mechanical engineering, precision instrument making, chemical, electrical, mining, and other sectors.

As Mirziyoyev emphasized, energy cooperation with Russia will continue to be a factor of stability and sustainability for the region. Strategic projects are currently underway, including the development of gas pipelines and energy infrastructure.

“An historical event will take place these days—the start of the joint project for the construction of the first reactor unit of a future Nuclear Power Plant and a multi-functional Nuclear Medicine Center in Uzbekistan,” the President announced.

He proposed establishing broad scientific and practical cooperation in this direction via founding a Regional Center of Competencies for Nuclear Energy in Uzbekistan, and adopting a Personnel Training Program based at the Tashkent branch of the Moscow Engineering Physics Institute (MEPhI).

The intention to expand cooperation in hydrocarbon exploration and processing, modernization of the electric power industry, and the implementation of energy-efficient solutions was also stated.

To facilitate the transfer of advanced knowledge and technologies, and the preparation and promotion of joint projects, the President of Uzbekistan noted the expediency of developing a comprehensive “Central Asia and Russia Energy Partnership Program.”

The relevance of establishing a Regional Expert Council on Artificial Intelligence and Digital Technologies was also highlighted, which would enable project-based cooperation at the level of leading centers, organizations, and IT companies.

The President of Uzbekistan specifically focused on regional security issues, advocating for the enhancement of close interaction between special services and law enforcement agencies in the fight against terrorism, extremism, radicalism, organized crime, human trafficking, drug trafficking, and cyber threats.

Regarding the Afghan issue, Shavkat Mirziyoyev proposed considering the possibility of holding high-level consultations to coordinate approaches to expanding cooperation and assisting the socio-economic development of Afghanistan.

Concluding his speech, the President of Uzbekistan once again reaffirmed the commitment to the further expansion of multifaceted cooperation with Russia in the interests of ensuring security, sustainable development, and prosperity for all countries in the region. ///nCa, 10 October 2025