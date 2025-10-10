The Ambassador of Turkmenistan presented copies of his credentials to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia

On October 10, 2025, in Addis Ababa, the newly appointed Ambassador of Turkmenistan to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (with residence in Ankara), M.Ishangulyev, presented copies of his credentials to the Director General of the Diplomatic Protocol Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia Aziza Geleta Dessalegn.

During the meeting, the Director General of the Diplomatic Protocol Service of the FDRE congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment and wished him success in his new position.

In turn, Ambassador M.Ishangulyev assured that he would make every effort to further strengthen relations between Turkmenistan and the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

Furthermore, during the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the current state and prospects of bilateral relations between the two countries. ///nCa, 10 October 2025