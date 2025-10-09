Communiqué of the Dushanbe Summit: Central Asia and Russia Reaffirm Commitment to Multipolarity and Strategic Partnership

On 9 October 2025, the Central Asia–Russia Summit was held in Dushanbe under the chairmanship of President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.

The summit was attended by the heads of state of Central Asia and Russia: President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, President of Russia Vladimir Putin, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The summit resulted in the adoption of two key documents:

– The Final Communiqué of the Summit

– The Joint Action Plan for 2025–2027.

The Communiqué of the Central Asia–Russia Summit reaffirms the countries’ commitment to fostering a multipolar world order, the indivisibility of security, and adherence to international law.

The optimal foundation for such an order is considered to be the diversity of development models, the indivisibility of security, and strict adherence to all principles of international law in accordance with the UN Charter.

Russia supports the consolidating trends reflected in the outcomes of regular Consultative Meetings of Central Asian Heads of State. The Central Asian countries, in turn, emphasized the importance of further strengthening strategic partnerships with the Russian Federation.

The Communiqué outlines joint objectives to deepen economic cooperation, remove trade barriers, develop transport and logistics corridors, and enhance collaboration in new sectors such as digital technologies and low-carbon energy.

In mutual trade, the parties aim to eliminate barriers, create a more attractive business environment, and promote settlements in national currencies.

The parties agreed to intensify cooperation in new sectors, including digital trade, artificial intelligence (AI), low-carbon energy, and circular economy, including bioeconomy.

Efforts will continue to develop transport and logistics infrastructure, with comprehensive measures to enhance Eurasian international transport corridors, particularly expressing readiness to increase the capacity of the North-South corridor.

Russia’s willingness to share expertise in implementing energy- and water-saving, low-carbon, and other highly efficient technologies was welcomed.

The countries also agreed to strengthen six-party cooperation in security, countering terrorism, extremism, and illicit drug trafficking.

The Communiqué addresses Afghanistan in the context of its humanitarian situation and regional security. The parties noted the unfavorable humanitarian conditions in Afghanistan and expressed their intent to continue supporting peace and stability in the country.

The document underscores the importance of humanitarian cooperation, including culture, education, and the development of the Russian language, while reaffirming a shared commitment to preserving historical memory.

Communiqué of the Second Central Asia–Russia Summit

Here is slightly paraphrased translation of the full text of Communique:

On 9 October 2025, the second Central Asia–Russia Summit was held in Dushanbe, attended by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, President of Russia Vladimir Putin, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

In an atmosphere of trust and mutual understanding, the Presidents assessed the current state of global and regional affairs and discussed shared objectives to deepen cooperation for the security, sustainable development, and prosperity of the fraternal peoples of the six nations.

Key points highlighted include:

1. The emerging multipolar world order is intended to ensure more effective security, preserve cultural and civilizational identity, and provide equal development opportunities for all states, regardless of their geography, size, population, resource potential, or political, economic, and social systems. The optimal foundation for this order is the diversity of development models, indivisibility of security, and strict adherence to international law in accordance with the UN Charter.

2. The parties emphasized the importance of aligning their potentials and the capabilities of organizations and multilateral associations in Eurasia to build a broad, open, mutually beneficial, and equal partnership on the continent.

3. Noting the positive economic growth dynamics of Central Asian states and Russia, the parties reaffirmed their intent to remove unnecessary barriers to strengthening broad economic ties, including promoting trade, developing interconnected and efficient transport-logistics corridors, stable production and supply chains, and ensuring the prosperity of the peoples of the region and Russia.

4. The parties confirmed their commitment to ensuring the sustainable development and stability of Central Asian states and Russia in the long term, agreeing on the importance of efforts through multilateral organizations to strengthen equal and indivisible security architecture in the region.

5. The parties highly valued cooperation within the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), seen as an effective mechanism for multifaceted regional cooperation, and supported expanding the CIS’s contacts with external partners and deepening integration across all areas.

6. The unwavering goal for Central Asian states and Russia is to ensure long-term good-neighborly relations and combine potentials in various fields based on deep historical ties, traditions, cultural-linguistic proximity, and existing formats of equal integration. The establishment of the International Organization for the Russian Language was welcomed in this regard.

7. Russia, as a strategic partner or ally of the five states, fully supports the consolidating trends reflected in the outcomes of regular Consultative Meetings of Central Asian Heads of State, forming the basis for the region’s progressive development.

8. Central Asian countries emphasized the importance of further strengthening strategic partnerships with Russia, deepening multifaceted economic, investment, and project ties, developing a shared industrial cooperation space, and intensifying collaboration in new sectors such as digital trade, AI, low-carbon energy, and circular economy, including bioeconomy.

9. With the aim of ensuring the security of the Central Asian states and Russia, the Sides will promote the further development of six-sided cooperation in countering terrorism and extremism, illegal migration, the illicit production and trafficking of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, and their precursors, as well as the exchange of relevant information. They will implement such cooperation taking into account the activities of regional and international organizations aimed at strengthening peace and security.

10. To enhance regional connectivity, efforts will continue to develop transport and logistics infrastructure, remove trade barriers, create a more attractive business climate, improve bilateral and multilateral economic mechanisms (including promoting settlements in national currencies), and ensure stable production and supply chains.

11. The parties agreed to promote further development of interregional and cross-border cooperation as a key tool for strengthening interstate relations in Eurasia.

12. Priority will be given to attracting mutual investments, creating favorable conditions for entrepreneurial activities, advancing energy and industrial cooperation in promising production areas, establishing joint ventures, and forming reliable, sustainable, and diversified value chains. The parties noted the importance of developing cooperation among relevant government agencies, scientific, and educational organizations to exchange knowledge and establish educational programs for training and retraining specialists in industrial sectors, high technologies, and innovative activities.

13. To increase mutual cargo turnover, comprehensive efforts will be made to develop Eurasian international transport corridors, with readiness to enhance the capacity of the North-South International transport corridor.

14. The Eurasian Development Bank’s (EDB) role in attracting regional investments was noted, with its work on the Eurasian Transport Framework concept, aimed at unlocking the potential of international corridors like North-South International Corridor, being welcomed.

15. The contribution of the Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development in supporting economic and financial stability and sustainable development through technical assistance in macroeconomic policy and governance was acknowledged. Support was expressed for the Fund’s comprehensive analytical expertise and provision of concessional financial and investment loans and grants for social projects.

16. The parties reaffirmed the need to intensify efforts to combat climate change, adapt to its consequences, and adhere to the goals and principles of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. The necessity of an inclusive and fair transition to green energy in line with international commitments was emphasized.

17. To ensure uninterrupted energy supply, cooperation in the energy sector will be developed, based on both traditional and renewable energy sources. The importance of continued contacts between energy agencies and companies was noted.

18. Russia’s readiness to share expertise in implementing energy- and water-saving, low-carbon, and other efficient technologies and best practices in energy, industry, agriculture, water management, and environmental protection was welcomed.

19. The parties underscored the importance of combining efforts to introduce innovative technologies into production processes (including the use of artificial intelligence), aimed at increasing energy efficiency, reducing operating costs, and minimizing the environmental impact. The Sides noted the particular significance of cooperation in the field of digital development and information technology. They stressed the importance of increasing interaction in the digital transformation of various spheres of public life.

20. In view of the consistent development of migration cooperation between the countries of the region and Russia, the Sides reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring the security, rights, legal interests, and respect for the honor and dignity of the citizens of the six states on their territories. The need to optimize mechanisms that address public security challenges and create decent working conditions was noted.

21. The importance of deepening humanitarian cooperation in areas such as culture, education, science, and sport was stressed, along with expanding direct partnership ties between the regions (oblasts) of the Central Asian states and the constituent entities (subjects) of the Russian Federation, promoting youth exchange practices, and preserving the cultural and historical heritage.

22. The parties will continue to promote tourism cooperation, including developing and implementing joint tourism products.

23. Cooperation in the field of healthcare will receive a further impetus, including the development of medical tourism. The Sides recognized the importance of countering epidemic threats and neutralizing biological security risks through joint projects aimed at combating infectious diseases, preventing the cross-border spread of dangerous infections, and conducting scientific research in this area.

24. Noting with satisfaction the high-level celebration this year of the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941–1945, an event of momentous global historical significance, the Sides confirmed their readiness for further cooperation aimed at preserving the shared memory of the peoples of the region’s states and Russia regarding the outstanding pages of their common historical heritage.

25. The commitment to aligning approaches to counter modern challenges and threats in strict accordance with international law and the UN Charter was reaffirmed.

26. Condemning terrorism in all its forms, the parties see no justification for inhumane crimes against civilians and will continue uniting efforts to counter this evil.

27. Noting the unfavorable humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, the parties will continue supporting peace and stability in the country as key factors for strengthening Central Asian security and will coordinate efforts for tangible results.

28. The summit adopted the Joint Action Plan for 2025–2027, outlining directions for further six-party cooperation. The Plan’s implementation will be coordinated by foreign ministries, with progress reviewed at regular ministerial meetings. Results will be presented at the third Central Asia–Russia Summit in 2027, with the venue to be agreed upon through diplomatic channels.

29. The parties expressed gratitude to Tajikistan for its hospitality and high-level organization of the second Central Asia–Russia Summit.

Dushanbe, 9 October 2025

