Central Asia – Russia Summit: Turkmenistan’s President Calls for a Return Civilized Communication in International Relations

Speech of the President of Turkmenistan at the Meeting of Heads of State in the “Central Asia–Russia” Format

Dear Heads of State,

Dear Members of the Delegations,

First and foremost, I would like to express my gratitude to the esteemed President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Sharipovich Rahmon, for the warm reception and hospitality.

The holding of this second meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and Russia, in our view, signifies the transition of cooperation in this format to a systematic basis.

This is an objective process. Central Asia and Russia form not only a vast geographical space but are also united by centuries-old historical, political, economic, cultural, and humanitarian ties.

It is precisely this confluence of factors that provides a solid foundation for expanding the potential of our cooperation across a wide range of areas, both in the present and in the long term.

The most critical sphere of our partnership has been and remains joint efforts to strengthen stability and security in Central Asia. The countries of the region and Russia have accumulated considerable experience in this regard. Regular consultations involving representatives of foreign policy and other agencies are held on a consistent basis.

The scope of these consultations is expanding today to include coordination of actions to address new challenges and risks, including information and biological security, as well as ensuring sustainability and social harmony in our countries.

These are vital issues, and we address them together, guided by our commitment to core values, traditions, historical experience, and an objective assessment of current trends.

Among the pressing joint tasks on the global stage, we highlight the strengthening and coordination of our countries’ cooperation within international organizations, particularly the United Nations. We are convinced of the need to develop a shared stance and actively promote it in matters of upholding universally recognized norms of international law, reinforcing the role and authority of the UN, and maintaining the architecture of global security based on principles of equality and mutual respect.

It is essential to return international relations to the path of civilized communication, restoring a culture of respectful dialogue, predictability, and trust. I am confident that, despite the complexity of this task today, the states of Central Asia and Russia together can significantly contribute to achieving these goals.

Dear Participants,

Turkmenistan considers the strengthening and enhancement of economic ties between Central Asia and Russia a priority of our cooperation.

In recent years, we have succeeded in advancing a number of significant projects involving our countries.

The transport component has gained particular importance today. The goal of our joint efforts in this sector is to create a reliable, sustainable, and efficient logistics system spanning the territories of Central Asian states and Russia.

Turkmenistan sees great prospects in the development of the North-South international transport corridor along the eastern coast of the Caspian Sea. This corridor is valuable in its own right and brings substantial benefits to all participants. At the same time, it should be viewed as part of a broader Eurasian transport project.

In this regard, I would like to highlight the significance of the Caspian transport and logistics hub for establishing direct transport links between Central Asian countries and Russia via the Caspian Sea. Turkmenistan is ready for substantive discussions on utilizing the capabilities of the Turkmenbashi International Seaport for these purposes.

We emphasize the importance of energy partnership, with particular attention to the electric power sector. We propose considering the alignment of interests in electricity supply within our states’ territories, as well as expanding to neighboring countries and regions, particularly in the southern direction.

We also anticipate closer cooperation on the use of renewable energy. I am confident that we have much to offer each other based on shared experience, new competencies, and scientific-technical achievements.

We advocate for accelerating and concretizing partnerships in the innovation sphere. There is no need to elaborate on its significance for internal development and international competitiveness. We recognize and highly value Russia’s strategic focus on broad international cooperation in technology and innovation. In this context, we see significant prospects for cooperation within our format.

For Turkmenistan, innovation acceleration is one of the most powerful drivers of national economic and social development. We would like to move toward practical cooperation, engaging the innovative potential of our partners on a mutually beneficial basis in our industrial sector, agriculture, urban planning, and the creation of “smart cities.”

Preserving environmental balance is another area where Central Asian states and Russia face numerous joint tasks. These include the shallowing of the Caspian Sea, the preservation of the Aral Sea, and a range of issues related to adaptive measures in industry and agriculture, atmospheric emissions, and more. We expect these topics to take their rightful place on the permanent agenda of our six-party cooperation.

Dear Participants,

This year is, in many ways, special for our countries. Together, we celebrated the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. This event will always remain a strong bond uniting our peoples and states.

Our fidelity to our shared historical heritage and commitment to the ideals of good-neighborliness, friendship, and equality guide our interstate relations. We rely on these principles and always emphasize their enduring nature.

This makes the development and strengthening of humanitarian, educational, and scientific ties between Central Asia and Russia all the more important.

These ties strengthen our relations, create a solid foundation for the future, and serve an important educational function, fostering respect and affinity among our peoples, particularly the youth, and encouraging mutual understanding. These are positive trends that we observe and must support and promote.

In conclusion, I would like to reaffirm Turkmenistan’s readiness for cooperation and our firm belief in the importance, necessity, and great potential of the Central Asia–Russia format.

Thank you for your attention. ///nCa, 9 October 2025