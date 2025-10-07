Dushanbe to host CIS and “Central Asia–Russia” Summits

On 9–10 October 2025, Dushanbe, Tajikistan, will host a series of high-level meetings in the formats of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and Central Asia:

• Summit of Heads of State in the “Central Asia–Russia” format

• Meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State

• Meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers

On 9 October, the Presidents of Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Russia will convene for the second “Central Asia–Russia” Summit, according to the Tajikistan’s Foreign Ministry.

During the session, the heads of state will discuss a wide range of issues related to the development of multifaceted cooperation, as well as measures to coordinate efforts in combating terrorism, extremism, illicit drug trafficking, and other transnational challenges.

The summit is expected to conclude with the adoption of a Final Communiqué and a Joint Action Plan.

On 10 October 2025, under the chairmanship of the President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, Dushanbe will host the CIS Heads of State Summit.

Expected participants include President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, President of Russia Vladimir Putin, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The CIS leaders will address pressing issues on the international agenda, including regional and global security.

Special attention will be given to deepening political dialogue, strengthening trade and economic ties, and expanding cooperation in humanitarian and cultural spheres within the CIS framework.

Following the meeting, the leaders will sign a number of documents aimed at further enhancing mutually beneficial cooperation in a multilateral format.

On 9 October, Dushanbe will host a meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers, chaired by the Tajikistan foreign minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin.

The agenda includes key issues related to strengthening multilateral cooperation within the CIS.

Foreign ministers will discuss preparations for the CIS Heads of State Summit and exchange views on current international and regional matters, including security, sustainable development, and coordination of actions on international platforms. ///nCa, 7 October 2025