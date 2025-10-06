UNRCCA Preventive Diplomacy Academy Engages Youth on Climate Diplomacy with UK Perspective

UNRCCA, in collaboration with the British Embassy in Turkmenistan, hosted an online training session for the 2025 cohort of the Preventive Diplomacy Academy (PDA) on “The Role of Diplomacy in Tackling Climate Change – A UK Perspective.”

The session was led by Ms. Clare Allbless, Deputy Head of Mission at the British Embassy in Ashgabat, who shared her extensive experience in climate negotiations, including her role in preparations for the Paris Agreement (COP21). She provided participants from Central Asia and Afghanistan with an overview of global climate governance mechanisms, including the UNFCCC, the Kyoto Protocol, and the Paris Agreement, and highlighted recent outcomes such as the UAE Framework for Global Climate Resilience (COP28) and the $300 billion Climate Finance Deal (COP29).

Ms. Allbless outlined the United Kingdom’s climate leadership, including its early adoption of climate legislation, commitment to net-zero emissions by 2050, and its six key priorities for COP30. Regional achievements were also highlighted, including the adoption of a Regional Climate Strategy, the Green Central Asia Initiative, and a joint regional pavilion at COP28 and COP29. Specific national successes included:

Kyrgyzstan: Advocacy for mountain ecosystems at the UNFCCC Global Stocktake;

Kazakhstan: $3.7 billion in green energy deals;

Uzbekistan: UN General Assembly resolutions on the Aral Sea and afforestation efforts;

Turkmenistan: Proposal for a UN Regional Climate Center in Ashgabat’

Tajikistan: Declaration of 2025 as the International Year of Glaciers’ Preservation.

In the course of the interactive discussion PDA participants explored the role of youth in climate diplomacy at local, regional, and global levels. They highlighted inclusive dialogue, regional cooperation, and youth-led initiatives as key to advancing climate action. The session concluded with remarks from the PDA team, reaffirming UNRCCA’s commitment to empowering young leaders in preventive diplomacy and sustainable development. ///UNRCCA, 2 October 2025