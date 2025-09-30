Turkmenistan Embassy Briefing in Tashkent Marks Independence, Highlights Halk Maslahaty Outcomes and UN Conference Success

On September 30, 2025, a briefing was held at the Embassy of Turkmenistan in the Republic of Uzbekistan dedicated to the 34th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s Independence, the results of the regular meeting of the Halk Maslahaty, and the outcomes of the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries.

The briefing was attended by heads and representatives of diplomatic missions and international organizations accredited in the Republic of Uzbekistan, public associations, the media, as well as Turkmen students studying in the Republic of Uzbekistan.

The briefing was addressed by Shadurdy Meredov, Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Uzbekistan, Sabine Mahle, UN Resident Coordinator in Uzbekistan, and Javlon Vakhobov, Director of the International Institute for Central Asia.

In their speeches, the participants noted Turkmenistan’s achievements since Independence under the wise leadership of the National Leader of the Turkmen People, the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

The international initiatives put forward by President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov at the 80th anniversary session of the UN General Assembly were also highlighted. Furthermore, the speakers noted that the Halk Maslahaty meeting addressed key issues of national and social development, including ensuring a prosperous and happy life for the population and strengthening economic growth.

In particular, Ambassador Sh.Meredov, in his speech, emphasized the historic significance of the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality and noted the importance of strengthening cooperation during the International Year of Peace and Trust.

Ms. Sabine Mahl emphasized the particular significance of the proclamation of the Avaza Action Agenda for 2024–2034 and the adoption of the Avaza Political Declaration at the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries.

Director of the International Institute of Central Asia, Javlon Vakhabov, noted that in recent years, strategic cooperation between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan has reached a qualitatively new level. In this regard, he expressed his best wishes for the further strengthening of Turkmen-Uzbek friendship under the leadership of the two countries’ heads of state. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 30 September 2025