President of Turkmenistan Meets Head of Toyo Engineering Corporation

On 28 September 2025, during the festive horse races celebrating the 34th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s independence, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov held a meeting with Eiji Hosoi, President, CEO, and Representative Director of Japan’s Toyo Engineering Corporation.

In the discussion, President Berdimuhamedov highlighted the strong development of Turkmenistan-Japan relations since the early years of independence, covering critical sectors such as oil and gas, chemicals, and construction.

He emphasized the significant role of Japanese companies, particularly Toyo Engineering Corporation, in strengthening this bilateral partnership.

The President underscored the strategic and long-term nature of the ties between the two nations. Japanese firms have significantly contributed to unlocking Turkmenistan’s economic potential, with a notable example being Toyo Engineering Corporation’s involvement in the construction and commissioning of a major gas chemical complex in Kiyanly, focused on polymer production.

Eiji Hosoi expressed gratitude for the favorable conditions provided for Japanese businesses in Turkmenistan and reaffirmed his company’s commitment to supporting the country’s economic progress.

President Berdimuhamedov noted that Turkmenistan’s ongoing economic development and industrial reforms open new prospects for collaboration. He affirmed the country’s readiness to review specific proposals from Toyo Engineering Corporation for expanding partnership in new areas.

Hosoi assured that his company would strive to uphold the high trust placed in it. /// nCa, 29 September 2025