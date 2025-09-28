National Leader of Turkmenistan Meets Tatarstan President on Independence Day

On 27 September 2025, the National Leader of the Turkmen people and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, held a meeting in Ashgabat with Rustam Minnikhanov, President of the Republic of Tatarstan, Russian Federation, who arrived to participate in Turkmenistan’s 34th Independence Day celebrations.

Minnikhanov extended congratulations to Turkmenistan’s leadership on the national holiday and conveyed greetings from Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

In turn, Berdimuhamedov warmly welcomed Minnikhanov, saying, “I am delighted to host you on Turkmen soil as the Leader of Tatarstan and congratulate you on your decisive victory in the recent presidential election.” He emphasized that Minnikhanov’s visit, shortly after assuming office, underscores the strong bilateral ties between Turkmenistan and Tatarstan.

The sides reviewed the steady progress of Turkmen-Tatarstan cooperation, with a particular focus on economic ties. The Joint Turkmen-Tatarstan Working Group on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical, and Cultural Cooperation was highlighted as a key mechanism in advancing these relations.

The sides also emphasized the importance of deepening collaboration in education, science, and culture.

Minnikhanov praised President Berdimuhamedov’s efforts in fostering friendly relations between the peoples of Turkmenistan and Tatarstan.

The National Leader of Turkmenistan expressed confidence that the visit would provide fresh momentum to further strengthen bilateral cooperation. /// nCa, 28 September 2025