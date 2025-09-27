National Leader of Turkmenistan Meets with Heads of Turkish Companies

On 26 September 2025, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, held a series of meetings with the heads of leading Turkish companies, long-standing partners of Turkmenistan.

Meeting with the Chairman of the Board of Çalık Holding

On the same day, a meeting took place with Ahmet Çalık, Chairman of the Board of Çalık Holding.

The businessman expressed pride in visiting his historical homeland and congratulated Hero-Arkadag and President Serdar Berdimuhamedov on Independence Day.

He praised Turkmenistan’s tremendous achievements over the years of independence and thanked the Turkmen government for the trust placed in his company, especially for its participation in the construction of a carbamide production complex in the Turkmenbashi district of Balkan Province.

Berdimuhamedov emphasized that the friendly and brotherly relations between Turkmenistan and Türkiye are successfully developing in sectors such as energy, textiles, and construction.

Çalık Holding plays a significant role in expanding bilateral cooperation through its involvement in key industrial and social projects.

The National Leader expressed confidence that the company would continue to introduce innovative technologies and advanced solutions into joint projects.

Ahmet Çalık reaffirmed the holding’s commitment to fulfilling its contractual obligations with high quality.

Meeting with the Chairman of the Board of Rönesans Holding

Erman Ilicak, Chairman of the Board of the Turkish company Rönesans Holding, congratulated Hero-Arkadag and President Serdar Berdimuhamedov on Independence Day.

He highlighted Turkmenistan’s progress in the construction, oil and gas, and chemical industries, and gave special recognition to the personal contribution of the National Leader in turning the country into an economically developed state.

Berdimuhamedov praised Rönesans Holding for its consistent reputation as a reliable partner implementing projects that meet international standards.

Cooperation with the company has helped to strengthen Turkmen-Turkish relations, which are based on shared historical, cultural, and linguistic roots.

The National Leader also noted the company’s active participation in urban development and industrial projects.

Erman Ilicak expressed gratitude for the trust placed in Rönesans Holding and pledged that the company would continue to honor its commitments at the highest level. ///nCa, 27 September 2025