Turkmenistan-Pakistan Relations – Beyond Platitudes: Credible Partnership – Strategic Goals

Dr Faryal Leghari, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan

As Turkmenistan celebrates its 34th Independence this year, it would also be celebrating its 30th Anniversary of Permanent Neutrality in December. Significantly, it was in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad, that Turkmenistan proposed its policy of Neutrality at the ECO Summit in 1995.

It is an opportune time to pause and reflect on Pakistan’s relationship with Turkmenistan since its declaration of Independence in 1992. Pakistan was the second country to recognize Turkmenistan’s Independence. A walk down memory lane reveals Pakistan’s participation in celebrating Turkmenistan’s Independence by arranging a spectacular fireworks show in Ashgabat by its premier Fireworks Company whose team was flown in on a special aircraft from Islamabad in October 1993.

First, I am honored to pen this article to commemorate Turkmenistan’s Independence. I feel especially privileged to serve here in my first diplomatic posting. It has been a short time since I moved to beautiful Ashgabat in June this year, but I already feel at home. The vision for the Turkmen people devised by its leadership and embodied in the facilities extended for the people are felt in the smallest details. From my meeting with the President, His Excellency, Mr. Serdar Berdimuhammedov, and other esteemed government officials including the Foreign Minister H.E. Mr. Rashid Meredov, and the Majlis Chairperson Ms. Dunagozel Akmuhammedovna Gulmanova, I have perceived a clear and progressive vision, warmth, hospitality and inspiring leadership.

I was fortunate to hear the National Leader and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty, H.E. Mr. Gurbanguly Berdimuhammedov speak at the recent opening of the International University of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs in Ashgabat on September 1, 2025. The Arkadag addressed the diplomats present at the gathering and asked for recommendations to contribute to the commemoration of the Anniversary of Turkmenistan’s Permanent Neutrality. Following which, and in appreciation of His Excellency’s commendable focus on higher education and encouragement of youth, I proposed, at the Pakistan Culinary and Music reception recently – something I would like to reiterate in this article – giving talks and discussions in universities and cultural centers on literature, culture, art, peace, international affairs, equestrian sports, women’s empowerment and the importance of education in line with Turkmenistan’s policy. It would be a humble contribution in my personal capacity.

The strong political ties between the two states have been strengthened by the number of high-level visits. The honorable Prime Minister Mr. Shahbaz Sharif’s upcoming visit this year to participate in the International Forum dedicated to the International Year of Peace and Trust is a testament to Pakistan’s regard for Turkmenistan’s leadership.

In the past, we have had 19 visits from Pakistan at the Head of State and Prime Ministerial level, 28 at the ministerial level, in addition to five high-level delegations exchanges. Similarly, from the Turkmen side, there have been four VVIP visits, 10 ministerial level and one parliamentary visit.

Both states are members of the United Nations (UN), Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), and the Organization for Islamic Countries (OIC). The two countries are also members of Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and Parliamentary Union of OIC Member States (PUIC). Pakistan continues to support Turkmenistan’s candidature in international fora and enjoys similar support from its brotherly partner. For instance, Turkmenistan supported Pakistan’s bid for chairing the United Nations Security Council Non-Permanent Seat for 2025-2026 among others. Pakistan has also reiterated its support to Turkmenistan’s candidatures in key Councils and Commissions in the United Nations (UN).

The institutional cooperation mechanisms in place have been fortified by 48 existing memorandums of understandings. Additional agreements entailing trade, multimodal connectivity including of seaports, culture, education and tourism are currently under process. This is indicative of both countries desire to maintain strong political ties. It is heartening to note that the leadership is constantly engaged in efforts to continue building on their strong foundation of mutual respect, cultural and religious affinity, commonalities in traditions, customs, dress, food and architecture. More significantly, it is the shared economic and energy interests that foreground bilateral imperatives.

The leadership in both countries are mindful of the vast potential in the economic and energy sphere that could advance strategic interests framed in the gridlock of regional energy and trade connectivity. Pakistan and Turkmenistan’s existing energy projects, the TAPI gas pipeline project and TAP electricity project have been pivotal in bringing the two countries together in the energy domain. Pakistan is cognizant of and appreciates Turkmenistan’s strategic energy reserves and its leadership’s commendable role in steering the country’s energy policy in being a major regional energy supplier and reliable partner. As we renew our commitment to strengthening our economic relations and work mutually for bilateral economic prosperity, we must be aware of evolving geopolitical dynamics and strive to overcome any challenges through dialogue and in line with existing commitments. We must also explore new ways of extending existing commitments.

Pakistan appreciates Turkmenistan’s trust in its defence training capability and has had the privilege of training 386 Turkmen forces over the years. Like other sectors, defence cooperation is an untapped area that could be greatly enhanced. Pakistan’s readiness to provide defence cadet training, border security training and infrastructure mechanisms, counter narcotics trafficking, and intelligence training would be mutually beneficial. Pakistan has been at the helm of fighting terrorism and is fully aware of the menace of terrorism and extremist ideology. In the age of nonstate actors and terrorist entities that do not respect borders nor neutrality, it is imperative to have strong defence capability, especially at borders and intelligence sharing at the regional level to counter the terrorist and extremist threat. The use of technology and digital space by such nefarious entities also needs a calibrated and collaborative mechanism to mitigate their spread and agenda.

Pakistan acknowledges and appreciates the Permanent Neutrality Policy of Turkmenistan and its commitment to advocation for conflict resolution through peace and dialogue. Pakistan is cognizant of the solemnity of dialogue and peaceful resolution of conflict. Turkmenistan’s ‘Neutrality’ gives it leverage to provide an ideal platform to resolve conflicts and challenges to regional peace through mediation and dialogue.

In Pakistan’s Vision Central Asia policy focus, Turkmenistan’s significance can be gauged by the fact that Islamabad has proposed forging new trade and land conduits linking Turkmenistan and Pakistan’s domestic markets and providing access to regional and global markets via its seaports of Karachi and Gwadar. Pakistani top enterprises offer world class logistics and infrastructure development services that would significantly bolster bilateral and regional connectivity traversing Afghanistan and providing the shortest land conduit to the warm waters of the Arabian Sea. Other proposals put forth by Pakistan are a resumption of direct air connectivity between Turkmenistan and Pakistan. A significant number of travelers from Pakistan’s 240 million plus population would benefit using the 2-hour air conduit to Ashgabat to avail the key Turkmen Air connectivity routes to Europe, Russia, China, the Far East and Asia Pacific.

In addition, the opportunities air connectivity offers in terms of boosting trade, initiating medical tourism entailing affordable access to Pakistan’s world class premium medical facilities, educational and technical training, and supporting cultural and sports exchanges would bolster existing ties significantly, especially in efficient delivery of perishable food and agricultural items like renowned varieties of Pakistani mangoes, citrus, vegetables, horticulture products, meat, and rice among others.

Pakistan’s international standard universities’, specialized vocational training centers, medical schools and healthcare equipment training institutes, cybersecurity, IT, AI and Machine Learning institutions could be within reach of Turkmen youth and specialists to partake in learning and advancing specialized skills. Pakistan would be happy to offer scholarships to Turkmen students in its educational institutions and start bilingual language learning in Urdu and Turkmen in our respective countries and even start a world class international school here. It is recommended that both countries increase collaboration in education, cultural exchanges, arts, fashion and sports.

Pakistan already offers Turkmen businesses 24-hours business visa facilitation aimed at enhancing trade. Trade in textiles is an important aspect in both countries’ bilateral economic relations. There is so much more that can be done, especially in export of top Turkmen unfinished cotton fabric, yarn, wool to Pakistan. In return Pakistani textile apparel and home textile goods can find a home in Turkmen markets. The similarities in Turkmen and Pakistani women’s fashion make it an ideal platform to have collaborations between their designers and hold fashion shows and exhibits, detailing historical trends that passed across centuries between Turkmen people from Central Asia to Pakistan.

Pakistan also offers tourism opportunities for the people and business community of Turkmenistan, which could harness the geographical proximity, similarities in dress, culture and food to facilitate tourist group exchanges.

Similarly, sports exchanges, especially in football, martial arts, racquetball and equestrian sports would enhance people-to-people contact and deepen bilateral relations. Moreover, Pakistan’s renowned global footballs that take the place of pride in World Football Championships could be exported to Turkmenistan and beyond to Central Asia from here.

The glorious ‘Heavenly Horses’, the Akhal-Teke, the proud legacy bearers of Turkmen horsemanship and culture are truly unmatched. Pakistan’s love for horses and fondness for equestrian sports such as Polo, and Tent-pegging would resonate in Turkmenistan that values horses and love for sports associated with horses. Pakistan’s craftsmen are especially gifted in making high quality leather saddles adorned with the finest embellishments for horseshows, riding boots, and other equestrian saddlery equipment. Joint exhibitions and shows such as dressage, tent-pegging and friendly polo matches, and horse races would be an apt opportunity to appreciate mutual talent in respective countries. It would be my absolute pleasure to organize such events to honor Turkmenistan-Pakistan relations.

I hope that the President H.E. Mr. Serdar Berdimuhammedov and H.E. Mr. Gurbanguly Berdimuhammedov, National Leader and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan can visit Pakistan- their second home, soon and give us, the people of Pakistan a chance to extend a heartfelt welcome and warm hospitality to our esteemed dignitaries.

I am enthusiastic in taking Pakistan-Turkmen relations forward in the political, economic, and cultural spheres in line with my government’s Vision Central Asia policy. As stated by my leadership, the Sky is the Limit when we talk about Pakistan-Turkmenistan relations. Let us pledge proactive cooperation and exploration of new avenues to strengthen our ties on the auspicious occasion of Turkmenistan’s Independence.

Happy Independence Day and long live Pakistan-Turkmenistan friendship! ///nCa, 24 September 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Pakistan to Turkmenistan)