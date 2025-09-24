President of Turkmenistan met with the King of Eswatini

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov met with King Mswati III of Eswatini in New York ahead of the official opening of the United Nations General Assembly.

During the meeting, King Mswati III praised the organization of the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries, which took place in August 2025 in the Awaza National Tourist Zone in Turkmenistan. He expressed his gratitude for the warm hospitality and noted that hosting such a significant international forum underscores Turkmenistan’s contribution to promoting sustainable development at the global level. According to the King, the conference played a key role in coordinating efforts to achieve sustainable development at the national, regional, and global levels.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov thanked the King for his high appreciation and emphasized that Turkmenistan, guided by its UN-recognized status of permanent neutrality, is committed to strengthening friendly ties with all countries of the world, including the nations of Africa.

In this context, he highlighted the importance of the recently signed Protocol on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between Turkmenistan and the Kingdom of Eswatini. This document provides a foundation for expanding cooperation in trade and economy, cultural and humanitarian exchanges, and other areas.

The sides expressed confidence that the establishment of diplomatic relations will lay a solid foundation for a long-term and mutually beneficial partnership, contributing to closer ties between the peoples of the two countries, as well as to the strengthening of peace and stability./// nCa, 24 September 2025