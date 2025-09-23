Central Asia: The Quiet Powerhouse Shaping a Stable Future at UNGA

Tariq Saeedi and Elvira Kadyrova

As the world gathers for the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York this September, there’s a palpable sense that this meeting carries more weight than many in recent memory.

With the theme “Better together: 80 years and more for peace, development, and human rights,” it arrives at a time when global cooperation feels increasingly fragile. Conflicts rage on multiple fronts, while climate crises escalate and economic inequalities widen.

The space for genuine peace and sustainable progress has narrowed dramatically, squeezed by factors like rising unilateralism from powerful nations that prioritize their own agendas over collective action. Think of trade wars, protectionist policies, and a reluctance to commit to multilateral frameworks—these aren’t just abstract issues; they’re eroding the trust that underpins international relations.

In this fragmented landscape, where alliances shift like sand and isolationism tempts even the most interconnected economies, the UNGA offers a rare platform to rebuild bridges. But will leaders seize it, or will old divisions deepen?

Amid this chaos, one region stands out as a surprising anchor of stability: Central Asia.

Stretching from the Caspian Sea to the borders of China, countries like Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan have managed to foster relative peace in a neighborhood that’s historically been a crossroads of empires and ideologies. Far from the headlines dominated by superpowers’ squabbles, Central Asia has quietly become a beacon of hope, demonstrating how dialogue and regional cooperation can thrive even in turbulent times.

This isn’t hyperbole—the area has avoided major conflicts in recent decades, focusing instead on internal reforms and cross-border initiatives that promote shared prosperity.

For instance, the establishment of the UN Regional Centre for Sustainable Development Goals in Almaty, Kazakhstan, unanimously approved by the UNGA earlier this year, underscores the region’s proactive role in addressing global challenges like poverty reduction and environmental sustainability, extending even to Afghanistan. It’s a testament to how Central Asia isn’t just surviving; it’s leading by example in a world desperate for models of resilience.

And, of course, the UNRCCA in Ashgabat has a proven track record of very successful preventive diplomacy.

One of the most underappreciated aspects of Central Asia’s contribution is its pivotal role in maintaining the integrity of global supply chains. In an era where disruptions—from pandemics to geopolitical tensions—can halt economies overnight, this region serves as a vital transit hub for goods moving between Europe, Asia, and beyond.

The Middle Corridor, a modern revival of ancient Silk Road routes, offers a faster, more reliable alternative for cargo transport, bypassing chokepoints.

We’re talking about everything from energy resources to critical minerals—think lithium, rare earths, and uranium—that power the green technologies the world needs to combat climate change.

Kazakhstan alone holds vast reserves that could help diversify supply, reducing vulnerabilities in global markets. And with initiatives like the EU’s €2.5 billion investment in critical raw materials across the region, Central Asia is positioning itself as an indispensable partner in building more resilient, sustainable supply networks.

At the current UNGA session, acknowledging this isn’t optional; it’s essential for leaders to highlight and support these efforts, ensuring that Central Asia’s infrastructure and logistics capabilities are integrated into broader international strategies.

Beyond logistics, Central Asia’s stability has broader implications for global security and development.

The region has been at the forefront of countering extremism, managing water resources amid climate pressures—like the shrinking Aral Sea—and advancing digital innovation.

Take the recent UNGA resolution on “The Role of AI in Creating New Opportunities for Sustainable Development in Central Asia,” initiated by Tajikistan, which aims to establish self-regulatory mechanisms and an AI center in Dushanbe. This aligns perfectly with the UNGA’s focus on AI governance this year, showing how Central Asian nations are not just participants but innovators in tackling 21st-century issues.

Geopolitically, leaders here are navigating a delicate balance between influences from Russia, China, and the West, as seen in their engagements through forums like the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and potential meetings at UNGA with figures from the U.S. Strengthening ties with partners like Japan, Korea, and the EU is fostering economic diversification, from energy pipelines like TAPI to power projects like CASA-1000, which could electrify South Asia while stabilizing the region.

The world must rally behind Central Asia not out of charity, but for our collective future.

In a time when unilateral moves threaten to unravel decades of progress, supporting this region’s peace dividends—through investment, diplomatic backing, and inclusion in global decision-making—could inspire similar stability elsewhere.

Imagine the ripple effects: more secure supply chains mean fewer economic shocks; shared AI advancements accelerate sustainable development; and a stable Central Asia acts as a buffer against extremism spilling over from volatile neighbors.

For our current generations grappling with inequality and environmental degradation, and for those yet to come who deserve a planet worth inheriting, the UNGA must elevate Central Asia’s story. It’s not just about one region—it’s about proving that in a divided world, unity isn’t a relic of the past but a blueprint for tomorrow.

As discussions unfold in New York, let's hope leaders listen and act, turning rhetoric into real commitment. /// nCa, 23 September 2025