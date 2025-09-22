Armenian-Turkmen Cooperation is Developing in Multiple Directions, says Ambassador of Armenia to Turkmenistan

Armenian-Turkmen cooperation is developing in multiple directions, including energy, trade, culture, and education. This was stated by the Ambassador of Armenia to Turkmenistan, Arsen Avagyan, in his article published in the newspaper ‘Neutral Turkmenistan.’

Here are several key facts highlighted in the article:

• In 2025, the tenth meeting of the Intergovernmental Armenian-Turkmen Commission took place, which became an important milestone in the development of bilateral relations. Discussions focused on deepening energy partnership, expanding trade turnover, and developing joint infrastructure projects.

• According to data from the Statistical Committee of Armenia, the trade turnover in 2024 amounted to US$ 22.2 million, and for the first seven months of 2025, it reached approximately US $ 18.4 million.

• Armenia supplies industrial goods and food products to Turkmenistan, while Turkmenistan provides energy resources and textiles.

• President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan participated in the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries. During the visit, a bilateral meeting took place with the President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, as well as a meeting with the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

• During a working visit to the city of Turkmenbashi, the President visited the Armenian church, consecrated in 1905. The building, which lost its dome in the early 1920s, has begun restoration in recent years with the support of the Government of Turkmenistan.

• President Vahagn Khachaturyan visited the mausoleum of the Turkmen emirs of the Garagoyunlu dynasty from the 15th century, located in the village of Argavand in the Ararat region. He was accompanied y the Minister of Education, Science, Culture, and Sports of Armenia, staff from the President’s Office, as well as the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Armenia.

• In 2025, student and researcher exchange programs between universities of the two countries were expanded.

• Cultural initiatives, educational cooperation, and diplomatic projects form a platform for long-term partnership based on trust, mutual respect, and a rich historical heritage. ///nCa, 22 September 2025