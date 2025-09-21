Japanese and Turkish Companies to Build Major Carbamide Complex in Turkmenistan

The State Concern Türkmenhimiýa has been authorized to award a contract to Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan) and Gap Inşaat Yatırım ve Dış Ticaret Anonim Şirketi (Türkiye) for the design and construction of a carbamide production complex in Balkan province. President Serdar Berdimuhamedov signed the corresponding decree.

The facility will have an annual capacity of 1.155 million tons of carbamide.

Construction will start in July 2026, with commissioning scheduled for February 2030. ///nCa, 21 September 2025