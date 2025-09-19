TIF 2025: Private Sector Share in Turkmenistan’s Economy Rises to 72.8% in 2024  

Elvira Kadyrova and Ravilya Kadyrova

Awaza, 19 September 2025 – In 2024, the share of the private sector in Turkmenistan’s economy—excluding the fuel and energy complex—reached 72.8%, marking a 1.5 percentage point increase compared to 2023. This was announced by Perkhat Yagshiev, Deputy Minister of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan, during the Turkmenistan Investment Forum (TIF 2025) held in Awaza.

According to Yagshiev, the growth in private sector participation stems from its expanding role in investment projects.

Public-private partnership (PPP) was highlighted as a key mechanism for attracting investment and strengthening cooperation between the state and business entities. The speaker noted that the private sector demonstrates high efficiency in addressing economic and social challenges, developing industries, and enriching the market with a diverse range of goods.

Private initiatives, in particular, contribute to the establishment of new industrial and agricultural enterprises and positively impact the social sphere by generating employment opportunities.

Yagshiev outlined the advantages of PPPs: achieving maximum economic efficiency, introducing innovations, reducing government expenditures and construction timelines. Moreover, the model enables optimized resource utilization, improved infrastructure quality, and a redistribution of certain risks to private businesses.

The Investment Forum in Awaza, which brought together representatives from both the business community and the public sector, underscores Turkmenistan’s commitment to economic diversification and the stimulation of private investment.

