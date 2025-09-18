TIF 2025: Dragon Oil – A Legacy of Excellence in Turkmenistan’s Energy Sector

Dragon Oil, an independent upstream oil and gas company, has established itself as a cornerstone of energy exploration, development, and production across the Middle East, Caspian, and North Africa. With a proud legacy in Turkmenistan, the company has built strong relationships and delivered sustainable, integrated energy solutions for over two decades.

Saeed Salem Al Shamsi,General Manager of Marketing and Government Relations, Dragon Oil, made a presentation at the Investment Forum of Turkmenistan on Dragon Oil’s impactful presence in Turkmenistan, highlighting its operational achievements, social contributions, and commitment to sustainable development.

Since beginning operations in the Cheleken region in 2000, Dragon Oil has been a reliable and pioneering energy partner in Turkmenistan. Employing over 2,200 staff, 93% of whom are Turkmen nationals, the company has prioritized local talent and fostered a collaborative work environment. With a historical investment of $11 billion, Dragon Oil has solidified its commitment to the social, economic, and environmental development of the region.

The company’s extended presence in Turkmenistan, set to continue through 2035, underscores its long-term vision for the country. Over the past 25 years, Dragon Oil has achieved a cumulative production of more than 440 million barrels of oil, demonstrating its operational excellence and dedication to meeting energy demands.

Dragon Oil’s contributions extend far beyond oil and gas production. The company has spearheaded over 250 social projects, focusing on education, culture, sports, and promoting healthy lifestyles. These initiatives reflect Dragon Oil’s commitment to improving the quality of life for Turkmen communities and fostering sustainable development.

By investing in education and professional development, Dragon Oil has played a pivotal role in nurturing Turkmen specialists. The company’s emphasis on technology and innovation ensures that local talent is equipped with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in the energy sector. This focus on capacity-building strengthens Turkmenistan’s workforce and supports the nation’s economic growth.

Dragon Oil places sustainability at the core of its operations. With a strong focus on Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) standards, the company upholds rigorous business ethics and prioritizes decarbonization efforts. By adopting cutting-edge technologies, Dragon Oil minimizes its environmental footprint while maximizing operational efficiency.

The company’s dedication to fostering innovation is evident in its efforts to develop advanced energy solutions. From leveraging state-of-the-art technologies to investing in research and development, Dragon Oil is driving the future of the energy industry in Turkmenistan.

Looking ahead, Dragon Oil is committed to expanding its industry networks in the region. By leveraging its extensive capabilities, the company aims to create long-term value for Turkmenistan and its partners. Dragon Oil’s collaborative approach and proven track record position it as a trusted leader in the global energy sector.

For more information about Dragon Oil’s operations and initiatives, visit www.dragonoil.com. ///nCa, 18 September 2025