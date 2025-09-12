John Deere – General Sponsor of the International Forum “Turkmenistan Investment Forum”

John Deere is an American multinational corporation founded in 1837 and one of the world’s leaders in the production of agricultural, construction, and forestry machinery. In addition to manufacturing equipment, the company actively develops innovative solutions in digital farm management and agrotechnical monitoring.

John Deere entered the Turkmenistan market in 1994, alongside other major brands such as Case IH and Claas. Since then, its equipment has taken a strong position in the country’s agro-industrial sector and has become an important element in the mechanization of agriculture.

Large-scale equipment supplies have played a special role in cooperation. Between 2017 and 2020, 1,350 agricultural machines were delivered to Turkmenistan, including John Deere 9970 cotton harvesters (440 units in 2017–2018 and another 600 in 2019–2020), as well as W540 combines, 8245R tractors, and 3810 plows. Additionally, private agricultural enterprises purchased 785 more machines, including 287 tractors, 48 combines, and 450 other types of equipment.

Since 2020, equipment deliveries have been supported by government programs and bank financing. According to a decree of the President of Turkmenistan, the state covers up to 85% of the cost of agricultural machinery, enabling the implementation of a long-term program to renew the machine fleet. In total, more than 8,000 John Deere machines adapted to local soil and climate conditions have been supplied to Turkmenistan.

Digitalization of agriculture has become another key area of cooperation. In 2020, the Government of Turkmenistan and John Deere signed a memorandum to introduce digital monitoring and telematics systems by 2030. These technologies make it possible to track machine performance in real time, monitor fuel consumption and workload, and collect data for analysis, thereby improving the efficiency of farm management.

The partnership enjoys strong state support. In 2023–2024, high-level meetings were held between the National Leader of Turkmenistan and the company’s management to discuss a long-term strategy for modernizing agriculture and strengthening cooperation. In December 2024, representatives of the government and the John Deere delegation also held negotiations on expanding supplies and developing training programs.

In May 2025, a new batch of John Deere M732i self-propelled sprayers was introduced in the Lebap region. The presentation, accompanied by a demonstration for specialists and students of the Turkmenabat Agricultural College, emphasized the company’s commitment to capacity building and education.

Today, John Deere remains a reliable partner of Turkmenistan for more than 30 years. Its equipment lineup includes tractors, grain and cotton harvesters, plows, sprayers, and specialized machines. The active implementation of digital technologies and telematics, government support in modernizing the machinery fleet, training of specialists, and regular high-level meetings confirm the strategic importance of cooperation between John Deere and Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 12 September 2025 (in cooperation with TIF 2025 Organizers)