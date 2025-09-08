Working Group of the Interdepartmental Commission on Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law Holds Consultative Meeting on Draft National Action Plan on Gender Equality for 2026-2030

Ashgabat, September 8, 2025 – United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Office in Turkmenistan, together with the Institute of State, Law and Democracy of Turkmenistan, held a Working consultative meeting of the Working Group of the Interdepartmental Commission on Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law to discuss the draft National Action Plan on Gender Equality (NAPGE) for 2026-2030.

The meeting was organized within the framework of the Work Plan to “Support for strengthening the system and mechanisms to promote gender equality” signed between UNFPA and the Institute of State, Law and Democracy for 2024-2025. The meeting was attended by representatives of the relevant ministries, departments, and organizations of Turkmenistan.

Both national and international experts were involved in developing the draft of the new NAPGE for 2026-2030. The plan is based on the national gender strategy, socio-economic development priorities, and Turkmenistan’s international obligations, including the Concluding recommendations of the CEDAW (2024), the Universal Periodic Review, and others.

During the meeting, participants discussed the structure, key areas, and specific activities of the NAPGE. Based on the discussions, conclusions were formulated that will form the basis for further work on the plan. ///nCa, 8 September 2025 (in cooperation with UNFPA Turkmenistan)