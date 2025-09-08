Turkmenistan’s Energy Minister Meets with Afghanistan’s Minister of Water and Energy in Kabul

In Kabul, a meeting took place between Turkmenistan’s Energy Minister Annageldy Saparov and Afghanistan’s Minister of Water and Energy Abdul Latif Mansur. The meeting was also attended by Myrat Artykov, Head of the Department of International Electric Power Projects of Turkmenistan’s Ministry of Energy, and Ambassador Khoja Ovezov.

According to Afghanistan’s Ministry Energy and Water, the parties discussed cooperation in the following areas:

– Supply of 1,000 megawatts of electricity from Turkmenistan to Kabul,

– Acceleration of the implementation of the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan (TAP-500) power transmission project,

– The Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India (TAPI) gas pipeline project.

Abdul Latif Mansur emphasized his country’s full commitment and readiness for the necessary coordination and cooperation to implement the aforementioned projects, as well as projects related to the development of water management and energy.

In turn, Turkmenistan’s Energy Minister expressed condolences to the leadership of Afghanistan’s Ministry of Energy and Water in connection with the tragic earthquake in the country’s eastern provinces.

Saparov highly appreciated the cooperation with Afghanistan and affirmed Turkmenistan’s full readiness to implement the agreed-upon projects. He also confirmed the successful progress of preliminary work on the TAP power transmission project.

He further stressed the importance of expanding bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

The Turkmen delegation visited Kabul to participate in the first conference on attracting investments and supporting Afghanistan’s power sector.

The forum, held on 6 September, was attended by representatives of the Afghan government, delegations from the energy ministries of Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Tajikistan, as well as representatives of international organizations and diplomatic missions. ///nCa, 8 September 2025