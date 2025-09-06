Asian Cultural Festival: One Continent – Thousands of Stories

On September 6, 2025, the 3rd Asian Culture Festival was held in Bucharest, organized by the Embassy of Turkmenistan in cooperation with the diplomatic missions of several Asian countries, with the support of the Dimitrie Gusti National Village Museum. The festival brought together representatives of Romanian state institutions, the diplomatic corps, public organizations, the media, and residents of the capital.

At the stand of the Embassy of Turkmenistan, visitors were introduced to national costumes, carpet products, embroidery, musical instruments, as well as modern designer interpretations of traditional clothing, which drew significant attention.

The cultural program featured a Turkmen musician who performed folk compositions on the dutar, creating a unique festive atmosphere.

Special attention was given to Turkmenistan’s literary heritage: guests had the opportunity to explore the works of the President of Turkmenistan and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, as well as the writings of the great poet Magtymguly Pyragy, translated into various languages, including Romanian.

The collection of Turkmen costumes, harmoniously combining centuries-old traditions with modern fashion trends, also sparked great interest among museum visitors.

The festival concluded with the “Cuisine of Asian Countries” exhibition, where guests were able to taste national dishes of all the participating states. ///nCa, 6 September 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Romania)