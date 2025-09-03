Pakistan Embassy in Ashgabat Hosted Culinary and Music Show (Updated)

The Embassy of Pakistan in Ashgabat hosted a spectacular Culinary and Music Show at the Yyldyz Hotel, celebrating the rich cultural heritage and deep-rooted ties between Pakistan and Turkmenistan.

The event, graced by the presence of Pakistan’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan, Ms. Faryal Leghari, and Turkmenistan’s Minister of Culture Atageldi Shamyradov, showcased Pakistani cuisine, live music, and the shared history of the two nations.

In her speech, Ambassador Leghari warmly welcomed the guests, emphasizing the strong friendship and goodwill between Pakistan and Turkmenistan, rooted in shared history and mutual aspirations for regional and global peace.

She highlighted the cultural bonds forged through centuries along the ancient Silk Route, which facilitated not only trade but also the exchange of ideas, art, and traditions. “The cultural affinities between Pakistan and Turkmenistan are anchored in their mutual reverence for Islamic traditions and values. Both nations celebrate a rich legacy of Sufi thought / spirituality connections, exemplified by figures such as Allama Muhammad Iqbal in Pakistan and Makhdoom Gulli Pyragy in Turkmenistan. These great poets and philosophers championed universal themes of love, unity and spiritual enlightenment, leaving an indelible mark on the collective consciousness of their peoples”, the Ambassador said.

“Furthermore, architectural and artistic traditions demonstrate the close cultural connections between the two countries. The intricate designs and calligraphy found in the historic mosques and monuments of Turkmenistan, the Priceless heritage of Turkmen People bear a remarkable resemblance to similar motifs in Pakistan’s Mughal and pre-Mughal architecture. This shared artistic heritage reflects the common influences of Central Asian and South Asian cultures”, she added.

Ambassador Leghari also congratulated Turkmenistan on the 30th anniversary of its Permanent Neutrality, a milestone coinciding with the United Nations’ designation of 2025 as the International Year of Peace and Trust.

She recalled that the policy of Permanent Neutrality was first proposed by former Turkmen President Saparmurat Nyazov during the 1995 ECO Summit in Islamabad.

Ms.Faryal Leghari highlighted closeness of Turkmen and Pakistani cultures. “I have personally witnessed and wondered at how language, customs, traditions, clothes, food, visual and material art diffuse and blend across lands. It was a very pleasant surprise for me to note the similarities in Pakistani and Turkmen women’s dresses, embroidery, embellishments and jewelry, and even men’s head accessories. We also share similarities in music and performing arts”, she said.

Proposing enhanced cultural exchanges, she suggested joint art exhibitions, exchange of artists, collaborations in textiles and fashion, fusion of foods, poetry recitals and exhibits of films and concerts.

The chief guest from Turkmen side, Minister Atageldi Shamyradov, highlighted the flourishing fraternal relations between the two nations. He praised the rich culture, art, and cuisine of Pakistan, noting their high regard in Turkmenistan.

“The people of Pakistan have a rich culture, art and national values that have been formed over many centuries. The music, art and national cuisine of the Pakistani people are highly respected in Turkmenistan”, he said.

The minister cited past cultural exchanges, including Pakistani artists’ participation in Turkmenistan’s 2018 events along the Great Silk Road and Turkmen cultural figures’ attendance at Pakistan’s 2023 Arts Festival and the “Magtumguly Pyragy and the Friendship of Peoples” conference.

The evening featured a rich display of Pakistani national cuisine, with guests enjoying a variety of exquisite delicacies.

Live performances by Turkmen musicians playing Pakistani music and singing songs captivated the audience, embodying the cultural affinity between the two nations. The Culinary and Music Show served as a testament to the enduring friendship between Pakistan and Turkmenistan, blending flavors, melodies, and shared heritage in a celebration of unity and mutual respect. ///nCa, 3 September 2025 (photo credit – Embassy of Pakistan to Turkmenistan)

Here are some photos from the event: