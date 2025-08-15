A New HR Management Software “Işgärler” developed in Turkmenistan

A conference titled “Innovative Development of the Digital Economy” was held at the International Scientific and Technological Park of the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan, during which a new human resources management software called “Işgärler” (“Employees”) was unveiled, according to the newspaper Neutral Turkmenistan.

The software was introduced by Isa Babaev, Chief Specialist of the Department of Digital Technologies and Information Security at the Ministry of Justice of Turkmenistan. The application is designed for comprehensive tracking and management of information about employees of Turkmenistan’s state institutions.

The “Işgärler” app is intended for use across all HR departments and includes features for managing data on employees, their positions, vacations, awards, qualifications, education, and other aspects. The primary goal of the software is to enhance the efficiency of HR services, improve the quality of personnel record-keeping, and ensure the security of stored data.

The conference focused on implementing the state strategy for digital development. Discussions covered key topics, including the expansion of modern information and communication technologies (ICT) and their integration into various economic sectors. Particular attention was given to cybersecurity, electronic document management, the adoption of alternative energy sources using digital technologies, and promising developments such as Li-Fi, blockchain, and spatial technologies. ///nCa, 15 August 2025