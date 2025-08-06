Press Conference in Awaza: LLDCs Unite to Address Climate Challenges

Elvira Kadyrova and Ravilya Kadyrova, Avaza, Turkmenistan

On 6 August 2025, on the sidelines of the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries in Turkmenistan (Awaza), a press conference was held to inform the media about the creation of a negotiating group within the framework of the UNFCCC, which is the first tangible result of the Awaza Action Program (APA).

Speakers:

Rabab Fatima, Secretary-General of the Conference, USG and High Rep for OHRLLS

Michael Bizwick Usi, Vice President of Malawi

Dina Nath Dungyel, Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Kingdom of Bhutan

Diego Pacheco Balanza, First Minister and Chargé d’Affaires, Mission of Bolivia to the UN

Speakers discussed the challenges faced by landlocked countries and emphasized the significance of a historic achievement—the establishment of the LLDC negotiation team.

The need for accurate information and reliable data to address climate-related issues was underscored, along with the importance of a collaborative platform for joint efforts and tangible progress in combating climate change.

In addition, speakers reaffirmed their commitment to addressing climate challenges and supporting vulnerable countries, particularly those without access to the sea. The importance of financing the climate agenda and building capacity to overcome related difficulties was also highlighted.

Challenges of Landlocked Developing Countries

Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDCs), often situated in arid or mountainous regions, face intensified climate challenges, including desertification, glacier melting, landslides, and flash floods. From 2012 to 2023, LLDCs, covering 12% of the Earth’s surface, accounted for over 20% of global droughts and landslides, affecting 18% of the world’s drought- and landslide-impacted population, despite representing only 7% of the global population.

LLDCs depend on complex transit routes for access to international markets, which are disrupted by natural disasters, threatening trade and competitiveness. Agriculture employs 55% of LLDC populations (compared to a global average of 25%), making them highly vulnerable to droughts, floods, and desertification. Hydropower, providing 44% of LLDC electricity (versus 15% globally), is also at risk from climate impacts.

In 2023, 51% of LLDC populations faced moderate to severe food insecurity, up from 43% in 2014. From 2020 to 2022, 27 LLDCs were net cereal importers, exposed to global price fluctuations and supply chain disruptions. Limited financial resources, reliance on commodity-based economies, and governance challenges exacerbate their climate vulnerabilities. In 2024, one-third of LLDCs were in fragile or conflict-affected situations.

The Awaza Programme of Action (2024–2034) outlines measures for climate adaptation, disaster risk reduction, financing, sustainable infrastructure development, addressing loss and damage, and biodiversity loss. The LLDC Group, formally established as a negotiating group under the UNFCCC at the June 2025 Bonn session chaired by Bolivia, enables LLDCs to advocate for their interests, including enhanced support for adaptation, disaster risk reduction, climate financing, technology transfer, and investments in climate-resilient infrastructure.