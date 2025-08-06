President of Turkmenistan Meets with First Vice President of Iran

As part of the Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov held a meeting with Mohammad Reza Aref, First Vice President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Mr. Aref expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to hold the meeting and congratulated the Turkmen side on the successful organization of this important international event. He also conveyed warm greetings from Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to the President of Turkmenistan and the National Leader of the Turkmen people.

President Berdimuhamedov warmly welcomed the distinguished Iranian guest and extended his best wishes in return to the President of Iran.

During the talks, both sides emphasized the strong foundation of Turkmen-Iranian cooperation, built on the principles of good neighborliness, mutual respect, and equality. Relations between the two countries continue to develop steadily in both bilateral and multilateral formats, including collaboration within international and regional organizations.

The parties discussed strengthening partnerships in key sectors such as trade, energy, transport, construction, and agriculture. They also addressed the need to enhance business ties at the level of the private sector.

Touching on humanitarian cooperation, both sides acknowledged its vital role in bringing the peoples of Turkmenistan and Iran closer together and enriching their cultures. Promising areas of collaboration were identified in science, education, arts, and sports.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov reaffirmed Turkmenistan’s readiness to further advance bilateral initiatives aimed at strengthening friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation between the two brotherly nations. /// nCa, 6 August 2025