Turkmen Youth Meets Shaanxi Leadership: Strengthening Ties in Xi’an



A delegation of Turkmen youth met with the leadership of Shaanxi Province in Xi’an, the province’s vibrant administrative center, to foster deeper mutual understanding and strengthen bonds between the peoples of Turkmenistan and China. The meeting, marked by warmth and shared aspirations, underscored the growing ties between the two regions.

The delegation was warmly welcomed by Ms. Xing Shanping, Deputy Secretary of the Shaanxi Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China and President of the People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries. Opening the meeting, Ms. Xing highlighted the flourishing cultural and humanitarian connections between Turkmenistan and China. These ties span collaborative archaeological excavations, vibrant cultural events, and a sister-region relationship between Shaanxi Province and Turkmenistan’s Ahal Velayat.

“Turkmenistan boasts a rich cultural heritage, and the ancient Silk Road historically linked it with Shaanxi, the eastern starting point of this great route,” Ms. Xing remarked, emphasizing the deep historical connections. She noted that Shaanxi hosts over 800 Turkmen students, while the province actively participates in cultural exchanges with Turkmenistan. Education and agriculture also stand out as key areas of partnership. Notably, Northwest University in Xi’an signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Turkmenistan’s Oguzhan Engineering and Technology University to advance cooperation.

Ms. Xing, who visited Turkmenistan in March 2025, recalled productive discussions with Turkmen officials in education, agriculture, and foreign affairs, further solidifying bilateral ties. During the Xi’an meeting, she proposed three key initiatives to enhance youth exchanges and cooperation:

Cultural and Humanitarian Exchanges: Strengthening collaboration in arts, tourism, and sports to create more opportunities for young people to connect. Educational Cooperation: Facilitating visits by Turkmen educators to Shaanxi for professional development, reinforcing education as a cornerstone of China-Turkmenistan strategic partnership. Agricultural Collaboration: Exploring partnerships in irrigation, cotton processing, and agricultural machinery to boost innovation and sustainability.

In response, members of the Turkmen youth delegation shared their perspectives on the robust state of Turkmen-Chinese relations and expressed enthusiasm for continued dialogue and cultural exchanges. The discussions reflected a shared commitment to building bridges through youth engagement.

The meeting concluded with a heartfelt exchange of commemorative gifts between Ms. Xing and Velimyrad Ovezov, Head of the Media Department of the Magtymguly Youth Central Council of Turkmenistan and leader of the delegation. The group then posed for a group photo, capturing the spirit of friendship and collaboration.

This encounter in Xi’an marks another milestone in the dynamic relationship between Turkmenistan and Shaanxi Province, paving the way for deeper cultural, educational, and economic ties rooted in the shared legacy of the Silk Road.

Brief Overview of Shaanxi Province

Located in China’s geographic center, Shaanxi spans 205,600 km² with a population of 39.56 million.

Shaanxi is the cradle of Chinese civilization and culture. Over 1,180 years, 14 dynasties made it their capital. The globally renowned Qin Shihuang Mausoleum with its Terracotta Army, the eighth wonder of the world, is located here.

The province boasts diverse landscapes: plateaus, mountains, plains, and basins. Mount Huashan, one of China’s five famous peaks, and the Yellow River, the “mother river” of the Chinese nation, draw tourists worldwide.

Shaanxi is rich in resources, with 138 types of minerals discovered. Coal reserves total 186.2 billion tons (3rd in China), oil reserves 497 million tons, and gas reserves 960 billion m³ (1st in oil and gas production). The province produces one in seven apples and one in five kiwis globally.

Shaanxi hosts over 110 universities, 1,500 research institutions, and 26 national laboratories. With 72 academicians, 19 million students, and annual graduates of 170,000 bachelors and 37,000 masters and PhDs, it ranks 9th in China for innovation.

The province's infrastructure includes 17 highways, high-speed railways connecting most provincial centers, and Xi'an-Xianyang Airport, one of China's eight largest. The "Chang'an" China-Europe freight train from Xi'an serves 45 countries along the "Belt and Road."