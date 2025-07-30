Where “ethno” and “techno” meet: Integration of culture and innovative technologies discussed in Ashgabat

The monthly Go Night meeting, organized as part of the regional Go Viral project, was held in the capital’s Arkach business center . During the meeting, community members discussed the integration of cultural and ethnic elements into the startup sector using innovative technologies.

A welcoming speech was given by Alexandra Akhmedova, director of the HO Myumkinchilik dyunyasy and the project partner in Turkmenistan. She spoke about the goals and objectives of the project, and also highlighted the work done to strengthen the potential of young leaders within the framework of the program.

Next, the Ambassador’s Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP) program was presented by the Press Coordinator of the US Embassy in Turkmenistan, Maysa Rozydzhumayeva . The representative of the embassy spoke about joint projects of Turkmen and American experts in the field of history and archeology to restore cultural monuments and artifacts discovered on the territory of Turkmenistan.

Orazgeldy Suvkhanov is an expert in the history and cultural monuments of Turkmenistan, and one of the Young Leaders of Central Asia of the Go Viral project (Go Viral Emerging Leader ). He spoke about Turkmenistan during the Great Silk Road, Ancient Margiana as the fifth center of world civilization, as well as the key role of national ornaments and music in the language of the “cultural code”. The speaker also touched on the topic of cultural appropriation, highlighting ethical and technical issues in this sector.

The meeting was concluded by Begench Rejepov, founder of one of the Top 10 startup founders in Central Asia and one of the leaders in the Go Viral project . In his presentation, Begench shared current trends in the field of innovative technologies used in startups, and also analyzed cases of using technological solutions in popularizing national culture.

Traditionally, the presentations were followed by a question and answer session, which smoothly flowed into discussions and networking between the participants.

The Go Viral project has been running in Turkmenistan for the 4th year. The program is aimed at developing creative and social initiatives in the areas of business, innovation, technology and media and offers many unique opportunities for professional and personal growth, strengthening regional cooperation and implementing significant initiatives that can positively impact the sustainable development of Central Asia.

In Turkmenistan, the Go Viral project is being implemented by IDEA Central Asia in partnership with the Myumkinchilik Dunyasy Economic Association with the financial support of the US Diplomatic Mission in Kazakhstan. /// nCa, 30 July 2025 (Myumkinchilik Dunyasy)