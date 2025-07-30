Methane Mitigation Training: Building Capacity for Turkmenistan’s Low-Carbon Future

A two-day Methane Mitigation Training, led by UNECE in partnership with UNEP IMEO and supported by UNDP in coordination with the UN RCO in Turkmenistan, kicked off yesterday (29 July). Policymakers and oil & gas professionals are exploring practical tools to monitor, measure, and reduce methane emissions.

The training supports Turkmenistan’s climate commitments under the Paris Agreement and the Global Methane Pledge. Participants are gaining hands-on experience with mitigation technologies, global best practices, and inclusive energy transition pathways.

The training is part of the UN SDG Fund-supported Joint Programme “Support to Policy Making and Building National Capacity towards Green Energy Transition in Turkmenistan.” It aligns with Turkmenistan’s National Strategy on Climate Change and Renewable Energy Strategy to 2030, aiming for zero GHG emissions growth by 2030. /// nCa, 30 July 2025