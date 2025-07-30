The Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Turkmenistan organized a gala reception to mark the 98th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Liberation Army of China. The event, held at the capital’s Yildiz Hotel, was the first diplomatic reception of the new PRC Ambassador Ji Shumin, who officially took up the post of head of the Beijing mission in Ashgabat several days ago . This event became an opportunity for ambassadors of other countries, military attachés and representatives of international organizations to personally pay their respects and congratulate the plenipotentiary representative of one of the world’s great powers and an influential player on the global geopolitical chessboard.

From Protocol to Mutual Understanding: The Importance of Personal Contact

The marathon welcoming ceremony held by the Chinese Ambassador and his wife demonstrated a mutual desire for continuity and the establishment of direct ties. Mr. Ji showed a sincere desire to meet each guest who arrived, exchange opinions and address a personal message, demonstrating openness and readiness for dialogue.

In such express-individual communication, not only and not so much the main vectors of interaction were outlined, but in general the foundation of trust between peoples and the basis for future relations, where the human factor plays an irreplaceable and invaluable role. After all, it is personal contact that forms true mutual understanding, capable of overcoming any difficulties on the path of diplomacy.

China’s Vision: Global Security and Strategic Partnership

The official part of the event continued with speeches by the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China Ji Shumin, the Military Attaché of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China Huang Lei and the Deputy Minister of Defense of Turkmenistan, Colonel Begmurat Soltanov.

In his speech, Ambassador Ji delved into the history of the formation of the People’s Liberation Army of China, which, founded on August 1, 1927, has gone from a revolutionary force to a modern powerful army, becoming a reliable guarantor of state sovereignty and security, as well as an important factor in peace and stability both in the region and on the global stage.

The Ambassador noted that the modern world is far from calm, and geopolitical conflicts arise one after another. In this regard, he emphasized that the preservation of the post-war international order and the joint pursuit of peace and security are the common desire of the entire international community.

As we enter a new era, China stands ready to work with all countries to uphold historical truth and defend the fruits of victory in World War II, strengthen the UN international system as the core, and bring more stability to the cause of world peace and development.

Ji Shumin also highlighted the Initiative of Chinese President Xi Jinping on Global Security, which calls on the international community to stand united in the face of serious challenges and eliminate the roots of conflicts. He emphasized that in 2023, the heads of Turkmenistan and China announced the development of strategic partnership relations, confirming their readiness to deepen multifaceted cooperation.

The Ambassador recalled that in June of this year, Chairman Xi Jinping held talks with President Serdar Berdimuhamedov in Astana, where important agreements were reached on bilateral relations and the international agenda.

“We are ready to make joint efforts with the Turkmen side to fully implement the agreements reached between the heads of state, build a close community of shared destiny and bring even more benefits to the two countries and their peoples,” Ji Shumin said, describing the current deepening of cooperation in energy, security, humanitarian and other areas.

Strength for Peace: Speech by China’s Military Attaché

Next, the military attaché of the Chinese Embassy in Turkmenistan, Huang Lei, took to the microphone. He presented ambitious plans for the modernization of the People’s Liberation Army of China. The goal is to build a “world-class, fully people’s army” capable of meeting the challenges of modern times.

The attaché stressed that the Chinese army always regards its main mission as protecting national sovereignty, maintaining world peace and serving the common interests of mankind. He especially noted that the PRC is acting as a “responsible new international force.”

“We are firm defenders of peace,” said Huang Lei, backing this up with impressive facts:

• UN Peacekeeping: With an army of 2.3 million, China is the largest contributor to UN peacekeeping operations. More than 30,000 Chinese “blue helmets” have taken part in more than 30 UN missions, literally “building walls of hope” in different parts of the world.

• Anti-piracy: For 15 years, the PLA Navy has continuously carried out escort missions in the Gulf of Aden (a strategic sea route off the coast of Yemen, between Somalia and the Arabian Peninsula), protecting more than 7,200 vessels from various countries from pirates.

• Humanitarian and medical assistance: The Chinese military provides medical assistance to more than 50 countries. In particular, the Chinese Navy hospital ship “Peace Ship” has provided treatment to 230,000 people around the world.

• International demining: China actively participates in international demining assistance, creating “safe houses” for people in Cambodia, Laos and other conflict-affected countries.

In conclusion, Military Attaché Huang Lei spoke particularly warmly of the relations between Turkmenistan and China, succinctly describing them as “good friends, reliable partners and sincere like-minded people.”

Vectors of Bilateral Cooperation: The Army is the Guarantee of Peace and Sovereignty

Concluding the official part of the ceremonial reception, Deputy Minister of Defense of Turkmenistan, Colonel Begmurat Soltanov, delivered a speech. On behalf of the leadership of the Ministry of Defense, the State Security Council and all personnel of the Armed Forces of Turkmenistan, he conveyed warm congratulations to all servicemen, workers and personnel of the People’s Liberation Army of China on the occasion of the anniversary of its founding. Colonel Soltanov also personally congratulated the new Ambassador of the PRC Ji Shumin on his assumption of office.

In his speech, the representative of the defense department emphasized that the Armed Forces of any country are a reliable guarantee of peace, national security, sovereignty and integrity of the state. He noted that it is the courage, self-sacrifice and devotion of military personnel, as well as their combat potential and high spirituality that serve as powerful supports that ensure stability and prosperity.

It was especially noted that thanks to the active efforts of the heads of Turkmenistan and China, bilateral relations have acquired the status of an important factor in maintaining stability, development and prosperity both in the region and throughout the world. The Turkmen side also expressed interest in increasing cooperation with China in the field of military education, which opens up new prospects for exchanging experience and strengthening partnership.

Beyond the rules: dialogue of cultures and strengthening ties

As the official part of the reception ended, the atmosphere of the event became more relaxed and open. It was at such moments, beyond the strict protocols and regulations, that the true essence of diplomacy emerged. Guests from various countries of the world, representatives of international organizations and the diplomatic corps, found the opportunity for informal communication, exchange of opinions and establishment of personal contacts, which become the basis for deeper mutual understanding.

The informal conversations were characterized by an atmosphere of mutual respect and tolerance. Differences in cultural traditions and views did not become an obstacle, but, on the contrary, created a unique space for dialogue, where everyone could find common ground. This lively interaction, based on openness and readiness for dialogue, clearly demonstrated that true diplomacy begins where people are ready to hear each other, overcome barriers and build relationships based on mutual sympathy.

Events such as this reception not only strengthen official ties, but also lay the foundation for human relations. They show that friendship, tolerance and sincere communication are the driving force on the path to peace and stability, capable of uniting countries and peoples even in the most difficult geopolitical conditions. /// 30 July 2025 (cross-post from Orient, originally published at https://orient.tm/ru/post/88398/ashgabat-kitai-posol-priem-diplomatia – all pictures credit Orient)