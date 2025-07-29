Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan Strengthen Economic Partnership – 8th Joint Commission Meeting

On July 28, 2025, Baku hosted the 8th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on cooperation in the economic and humanitarian spheres between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan. The meeting concluded with the signing of a protocol aimed at expanding bilateral partnership across multiple economic sectors.

Key Participants

Co-Chairs of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission:

– Nokerguly Atagulyev – Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan

– Mikayil Jabbarov – Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan

Foundation of Bilateral Relations

The meeting emphasized that Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan relations are built upon several strong pillars:

– Solid historical foundation

– Cultural proximity and closeness

– Mutual respect between the two fraternal peoples

– High level of trust and mutual understanding between the heads of state

Current Economic Cooperation

Investment Activity

Currently, 75 companies with Turkmen capital operate in Azerbaijan across diverse sectors including:

– Industry

– Transport

– Construction

– Trade

– Services

Transport and Transit Cooperation

The countries have achieved significant progress in transit transportation:

– 2024 Results: Transit volume exceeded 2 million tons

– First Half 2025: Transit volume exceeded 1 million tons

– Consistent growth trajectory in recent years

Both nations are actively cooperating on revitalizing the East-West transport corridor and improving the efficiency of the Middle Corridor.

Areas of Future Cooperation

Priority Sectors Identified

The meeting explored opportunities for enhanced cooperation in:

– Trade and Business: Expanding commercial ties and investment flows

– Energy: Leveraging Azerbaijan’s developed energy export infrastructure

– Transport: Strengthening corridor connectivity

– Industry: Development of industrial parks

– Agriculture: Agricultural sector partnerships

– Alat Free Economic Zone: Special economic zone opportunities

Strategic Initiatives

– Development of the Zangezur Corridor

– Expansion of business circle connections

– Joint projects and initiatives serving common economic interests

– Stimulation of mutual investments

Meeting Outcomes

The commission meeting concluded with the signing of a comprehensive protocol by both co-chairs. The document establishes a framework for:

– Expanded partnership in economic cooperation

– Enhanced trade relations

– Strengthened energy collaboration

– Improved transport connectivity

– Agricultural sector development

– Humanitarian sphere cooperation

Strategic Significance

Minister Jabbarov highlighted that the strengthening strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan creates broad potential for intensive development of economic relations. The meeting demonstrated both countries’ commitment to building upon their successful joint activities and exploring new avenues for mutually beneficial cooperation.

Deputy Chairman Atagulyev emphasized the broad prospects for developing mutually beneficial cooperation with Azerbaijan across various domains, indicating Turkmenistan’s strong commitment to the partnership. /// nCa, 29 July 2025