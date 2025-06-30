Telephone conversation between the National Leader of Turkmenistan and the speaker of the upper house of the Russian Parliament

On 29 June 2025, a telephone conversation took place between the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Khalk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Chairperson of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Valentina Matvienko.

During the conversation, Valentina Matvienko congratulated Arkadag on his birthday. Noting Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov’s significant contribution to the development of Russian-Turkmen relations, the Speaker of the upper house of the Russian parliament conveyed greetings from President Vladimir Putin to the National Leader and Head of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

In response, Berdimuhamedov conveyed his best wishes to Putin. He also stressed the great contribution of Valentina Matvienko, as a long-time and true friend of Turkmenistan, to strengthening the interstate dialogue.

The sides noted that relations between Turkmenistan and the Russian Federation, defined by a deep strategic partnership, are rooted in enduring traditions of friendship and mutual respect. The cooperation continues to evolve dynamically across a broad range of areas, as evidenced by regular, constructive meetings and negotiations.

Fruitful interparliamentary cooperation continues, and consultations between the foreign ministries are regularly held. In addition, trade and economic ties are developing at a steady pace, and cooperation in cultural, scientific and humanitarian fields is being strengthened.

At the end of the conversation, the parties stressed the importance of the successful and consistent continuation of constructive interstate relations. ///nCa, 30 June 2025