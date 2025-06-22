Family Exhibition by Dmitry and Maria Filipchenko Opens in Ashgabat: Velvet Painting and Ornament as a Dialogue of Epochs

In Ashgabat’s “Art Bazaar” Gallery, an exhibition by artist Dmitry Filipchenko and applied arts master Maria Filipchenko has opened. This family exposition has become a significant artistic event, uniting velvet oil painting, decorative applied arts, and a visual exploration of Turkmen identity through the lens of history.

Painting That Breathes on Velvet

Dmitry Filipchenko is renowned as one of the few contemporary artists working in the nearly lost technique of oil painting on velvet—a tradition he has revitalized. His signature style combines a luminous visual effect with volumetric depth, achieved through the contrast between the matte velvet surface and the high reflectivity of oil paint. This technique makes his paintings appear to “glow from within,” granting images expressive three-dimensionality.

Filipchenko graduated from the State Academy of Arts of Turkmenistan, and his work is deeply connected to themes of national identity. He draws inspiration from Turkmenistan’s history and symbolism. The exhibition features a series dedicated to Parthian kings, heroic figures, and ancient artifacts. A monumental diptych stands out, interweaving armored figures, ornate armor, and classical gestures, evoking the Hellenistic aesthetics of the East.

Living Scenes, Symbols, and Dreams

Filipchenko’s paintings range from historical battles to philosophical and everyday scenes. Central themes include Turkmenistan’s historical and cultural heritage, the role of women in society, images of Akhal-Teke horses, carpet ornaments, arches, artifacts, scenes of folk life, and folklore motifs.

A focal point of the exhibition is the canvas *Oghuz Khan: Land of Ancestors*. This work visualizes the concept of the people’s spiritual continuity. Horses symbolize time and forward movement, while women’s hands represent maternal love and resilience.

Another significant piece, *Dream*, depicts a couple soaring upward in a stream of color and light, symbolizing humanity’s pursuit of inner harmony.

In a series of portraits of Akhal-Teke horses, viewers encounter abstract-architectural forms rendered on velvet with geometric accents. The exhibition also showcases vibrant, humorous compositions: elders conversing with a donkey or laughing in a yurt, warmly capturing the folk spirit. These scenes convey wisdom passed down through generations.

Ornament as a Living Thread

Maria Filipchenko presents a collection of bags, wallets, and accessories adorned with traditional patterns and textile elements. Her creations feature embroidery, silk, wool, and velvet, crafted into original designs ranging from evening clutches to everyday bags. Motifs inspired by göl patterns, carpets, and jewelry are reimagined in a modern fashion context.

A Space of Culture and Memory

The Filipchenkos’ works are displayed across the full height of the “Art Bazaar” Gallery’s walls, forming a panoramic cultural map: from dragons and mythical heroes to scenes of daily life and female figures framed by architectural halos. Together, they create an immersive visual chronicle, with each canvas serving as a chapter in a shared epic.

“This exhibition is about art as a home—a home where history, craft, children’s laughter, women, and dreams reside,” remarked one visitor.

International Recognition

Dmitry Filipchenko has represented Turkmenistan abroad, with his works exhibited at Creativeworld 2023 in Frankfurt, as well as in national museums and programs of the French Institute in Ashgabat. His art is highly praised by experts and audiences for its technical sophistication, intellectual depth, and emotional resonance.

“This is more than an exhibition. It’s a dialogue between man and woman, painting and craft, Turkmenistan and the world,” noted exhibition organizer Tajigul Kurbanova.

The exhibition at the “Art Bazaar” Gallery will run through the end of the week. Admission is free. Visitors can not only enjoy the exposition but also purchase original artworks. ///nCa, 22 June 2025