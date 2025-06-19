Turkmenistan continues to provide humanitarian support for people arriving from Iran

Turkmenistan provides a 24-hour humanitarian corridor for foreign citizens arriving from Iran.

As of today, hundreds of people from India, China, Pakistan and other countries have crossed the border through the checkpoints of Turkmenistan.

The Turkmen authorities are ensuring the transit of these citizens and facilitating their return to their homeland.

This work is implemented in cooperation with the diplomatic missions of foreign states in Ashgabat. /// nCa, 19 June 2025 (in cooperation with MFA Turkmenistan)