Turkmenistan Strengthens Global Environmental Cooperation

During the Cabinet of minister meeting on Friday, 13 June 2025, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov reported on Turkmenistan’s proactive efforts to bolster international cooperation in ecology, emphasizing the nation’s commitment to environmental sustainability as a cornerstone of its foreign policy.

It was noted that systematically enhancing interaction with foreign countries and international organizations in this area is one of the priorities of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy.

Several prepared proposals were presented to further develop constructive partnerships.

In the context of global cooperation in this sphere, the importance of environmental, climate, and nature conservation issues was emphasized, as highlighted in the speech of the President of Turkmenistan at the 78th session of the UN General Assembly. During that session, the head of state proposed initiating the development of a comprehensive UN environmental strategy for Central Asia. Turkmenistan’s perspective on these issues was also stated by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov at the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP-28) held in Dubai in December 2023. As known, during the forum, Turkmenistan joined several international documents, and relevant ministries and agencies are currently working to fulfill the resulting obligations.

It was also noted that nine documents were adopted at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP-29) held in Baku in November 2024. To explore the possibility of Turkmenistan’s accession to the COP-29 documents, it is proposed to hold a meeting of the Interdepartmental Commission on Environmental Protection in Ashgabat on 21 June 2025.

Preparations are ongoing for Turkmenistan’s Priority Positions at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly. Turkmenistan is actively engaged in combating desertification, and it is proposed to include the establishment of a “Regional Center for Combating Desertification for Central Asia and Neighboring States” in the Priority Positions.

In terms of regional partnership, measures related to environmental issues of the Caspian and Aral Seas, and Central Asia as a whole, were highlighted. Emphasis was placed on the environmental security of the Caspian region. In this regard, it is proposed to intensify efforts to organize a meeting of foreign ministers and the next Summit of Caspian littoral states’ leaders.

Additionally, Turkmenistan proposed developing the Caspian Environmental Initiative Concept.

Regarding the Aral Sea issue, Turkmenistan is the only country in the region to have adopted a National Aral Program for 2021–2025. To implement this program and discuss the preparation of a new similar document for 2026–2030, it is proposed to hold a meeting of the Interdepartmental Commission on Environmental Protection in Ashgabat on 27 June 2025.

It was also noted that Turkmenistan chaired the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea from 2017–2019. The chairmanship concept emphasized Turkmenistan’s efforts to improve the legal and organizational framework of the fund, and a corresponding proposal was voiced.

At the national level, it was deemed appropriate to consider Turkmenistan’s accession to the “Convention on the Law of the Non-Navigational Uses of International Watercourses.” This issue is proposed for inclusion in the agenda of an interdepartmental meeting to be held on 5 July 2025, at the State Committee for Water Management.

Furthermore, it is planned to actively involve the younger generation in international environmental cooperation. In collaboration with international organizations, primarily UN specialized agencies, a Roadmap for Turkmenistan’s Youth Initiatives on Climate Change for 2025 has been prepared. It is proposed to submit this document for government approval.

Approving the proposals for developing cooperation with international organizations in this field, the President instructed the DPM Meredov to carry out the relevant work. ///nCa, 16 June 2025