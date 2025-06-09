Turkmenistan’s National Pavilion at EXPO 2025 Sets Attendance Records

The World Expo 2025 continues its successful run in the Japanese city of Osaka, where Turkmenistan’s National Pavilion has emerged as one of the event’s most visited exhibits, according to Neutral Turkmenistan.

In a recent public opinion poll conducted by Japan’s ABC television channel, Turkmenistan’s pavilion ranked third among all national pavilions featured at the exhibition. On May 31 alone, 24,000 of the 190,000 total visitors explored the Turkmen pavilion.

Architecturally, the pavilion is designed in the shape of a rounded triangle, symbolizing renewal and sustainable development. Its roof features the form of the traditional gulyaka, an ornamental accessory worn by Turkmen women, while the exterior draws inspiration from the Karakum desert, Turkmen carpets, the iconic Ahal-Teke horse, and the country’s diverse natural landscapes. The use of eco-friendly materials reflects Turkmenistan’s commitment to sustainability.

The pavilion comprises three levels:

The ground floor hosts an immersive exhibition space that acquaints guests with Turkmenistan’s history, culture, economic progress, and natural wealth.

On the second floor, visitors can explore the achievements of the “smart” city of Arkadag and learn about the initiatives of various ministries and agencies. Special exhibits spotlight Turkmenistan’s medicinal plants and their ecological significance.

The third floor invites guests to sample traditional cuisine and relax in a teahouse adorned with national décor, offering a true cultural experience.

The National Pavilion of Turkmenistan at EXPO 2025 presents a comprehensive picture of the country’s advancements in the socio-economic sphere, production, culture, heritage, entrepreneurship, services, science, education, sports, and healthcare. ///nCa, 9 June 2025