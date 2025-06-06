Rovshan Najaf talks on SOCAR’s environmental initiatives at the TESC 2025 conference in Ashgabat

President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovshan Najaf took part in the International Scientific and Practical Conference in Ashgabat on the topic “Environmental Aspects of Implementing Innovative Technologies in the Development of Hydrocarbon Fields,” Report informs referring to SOCAR.

Speaking at the conference, Najaf spoke about the key challenges for sustainable development at the intersection of energy, technology, and ecology.

Speaking about SOCAR’s goal to achieve net zero by 2050, decarbonization initiatives and steps taken in this direction, the head of the company provided information on renewable energy projects implemented by SOCAR Green (a subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan), low-carbon solutions, as well as work on monitoring methane emissions using satellite observation technologies.

The SOCAR president noted that Azerbaijan is actively involved in the fight against global climate change and stressed that holding such a prestigious event as COP29 in Baku is a clear indicator of the country’s serious approach to environmental issues. ///cross-post from Report.az (https://report.az/en/energy/rovshan-najaf-talks-on-socar-s-environmental-initiatives-at-conference-in-ashgabat/)