Government of Turkmenistan, UNICEF, ILO, and World Bank Launch Joint Assessment to Strengthen Social Protection System

In a joint effort to enhance the effectiveness and inclusivity of Turkmenistan’s social protection system, on 29 May 2025, the Government of Turkmenistan, in partnership with UNICEF, the International Labour Organization (ILO), and the World Bank, officially launched the Core Diagnostic Instrument (CODI) Assessment at a high-level event in Ashgabat.

The CODI tool provides a comprehensive framework to assess how well national social protection systems function — identifying strengths, addressing existing gaps, and guiding evidence-based improvements. The upcoming assessment in Turkmenistan aims to support more effective, equitable, and inclusive services, with a focus on reaching the most vulnerable populations.

The meeting brought together Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, Deputy Minister of Finance and Economy, ministry specialists, along with representatives from UNICEF Turkmenistan, International Labour Organization (ILO) and the World Bank. Joining online, colleagues from Armenia, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan shared insights and lessons learned from CODI assessments of social protection systems across the region.

Participants learned about the plans for the implementation of the assessment and discussed national priorities, objectives, and the structure of the working group that will guide the process. The session included examples on how the CODI tool has supported policy reform in other countries, and outlined concrete next steps to strengthen Turkmenistan’s social protection system.

“The launch of CODI marks the beginning of a journey to strengthen Turkmenistan’s social protection system with evidence, inclusion, and shared commitment. The assessment will help us better understand how to reach every child, every family, and every person in need with effective, sustainable support. Social protection is not just assistance—it is the foundation for inclusive growth and long-term national resilience. UNICEF is proud to support this important initiative jointly with the Government and partners, ensuring that no one is left behind.” – said Alexandru Nartea, UNICEF Deputy Representative in Turkmenistan.

UNICEF will lead the technical support to the Government of Turkmenistan in implementing the CODI assessment together with ILO and World Bank, working towards a stronger, more resilient, and inclusive child-sensitive social protection system. ///nCa, 3 June 2025 (in cooperation with UNICEF Turkmenistan)