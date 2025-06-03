Belarus and Turkmenistan Exchange Expertise on Sustainable Development Goals implementation

On 3 June 2025, a meeting took place in Minsk between a Turkmen delegation and Belarusian officials as part of a cooperative initiative with the United Nations Development Program.

The visit aimed to study Belarus’ experience in implementing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), according to the Ministry of Economy of Belarus.

The Turkmen delegation, comprising representatives from the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan and the State Statistics Committee of Turkmenistan, sought to familiarize themselves with the development of a National Strategy for Sustainable Development. Discussions also focused on integrating SDG targets and indicators into national development programs and strategies.

During the meeting, it was highlighted that Belarus ranked 30th among 166 countries in the SDG achievement index, as reported in the Sustainable Development Report 2024, securing 78.6 points out of a possible 100. Additionally, Belarus holds the 65th position among 193 countries in the Global Human Development Index.

The discussions also covered the forecasting and programming approaches adopted by both countries, along with the formation and implementation of national strategic documents. Key areas for further collaboration between institutions and organizations from both nations regarding the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development were outlined. ///nCa, 3 June 2025