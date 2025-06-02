Promoting women’s leadership in peace and security in focus of OSCE regional workshop in Ashgabat

To strengthen the role of women in peacebuilding and security across Central Asia, the OSCE Gender Issues Programme organized a two-day regional workshop on 27 and 28 May in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan. The event focused on advancing the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) agenda and supporting the implementation of United Nations Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 1325 in Central Asia, with a focus on Turkmenistan.

The workshop brought together government officials, scholars, civil society representatives, and international experts to exchange experiences and good practices and explore practical strategies for integrating gender perspectives into national peace and security efforts. Special emphasis was placed on supporting Turkmenistan in updating its Gender Equality National Action Plan (NAP) to align with global standards and regional priorities.

In her opening remarks, Her Excellency Mahri Bashimova, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, emphasized the country’s commitment to neutrality, peaceful coexistence, and international law, highlighting gender equality as a key element of its sustainable development and security policy. “We believe that women’s participation in peacebuilding and security processes must be systemic and institutionalized, not occasional,” she said.

Organized under the OSCE’s WIN Project and hosted by the Government of Turkmenistan —with support from Finland’s 2025 OSCE Chairpersonship—the event built on momentum from previous regional initiatives, including a 2024 expert workshop in Vienna.

“We must renew our resolve to empower women and girls and ensure their full participation in every sphere of life. Finland welcomes Turkmenistan’s efforts on WPS—particularly its National Action Plan on gender equality. Gender equality and full inclusion lie at the heart of Finland’s foreign policy and our OSCE Chairpersonship,” stated Ambassador Terhi Hakala, Special Envoy of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office.

Participants engaged in expert-led sessions covering key areas such as developing and monitoring National Action Plans, strengthening inter-agency collaboration, and ensuring meaningful participation of civil society and the security sector.

“For OSCE gender equality is not only as a matter of rights but the cornerstone of peace and security. This event reflects our commitment to the Women, Peace and Security Agenda — supporting participating States in developing and implementing effective National Action Plans. By promoting good practices in monitoring, co-ordination, and inclusive engagement, we are helping to build more responsive and resilient peace and security policies,” outlined Dr Lara Scarpitta, OSCE Senior Adviser on Gender Issues.

The participants explored ways to ensure that the voices of women are heard and integrated into all aspects of peace and security in Central Asia.

Ambassador John MacGregor, Head of the OSCE Centre in Ashgabat, reflected on the workshop’s impact: “One of the key outcomes of this two-day event was the opportunity to share national experiences and OSCE best practices in advancing the WPS agenda and tailoring National Action Plans accordingly. Sustainable peace cannot be achieved without the meaningful participation of women. Women bring essential perspectives shaped by their roles in families, communities, and economies — raising critical issues such as education, healthcare, and justice.” ///OSCE Centre in Ashgabat, 30 May 2025