Kazakhstan’s Foreign Trade Chamber discusses plans to strengthen partnership with Turkmenistan

On May 30, 2025, Astana hosted a working meeting between the Foreign Trade Chamber of Kazakhstan and a delegation from Turkmenistan. The event brought together representatives from government agencies and business circles of Turkmenistan. The Kazakh side was represented by Diana Zhakutova, Director of the Department of International Cooperation, and Aidar Kazybayev, Co-Chairman of the Kazakh-Turkmen Business Council.

Welcoming the Turkmen delegation, Diana Zhakutova provided an overview of the activities of the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs and the Foreign Trade Chamber of Kazakhstan. She highlighted the potential of Kazakhstan’s interactive investment map in fostering mutually beneficial cooperation.

Aidar Kazybayev announced plans to launch a direct flight between Ashgabat and Almaty this year, along with efforts to enhance border road infrastructure in the Mangystau region. He emphasized that these initiatives would significantly boost bilateral trade.

“In the near future, we will organize an online meeting with the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan to establish a pool of exporters from both countries. This will enable us to double trade volumes in the short term and reach $1 billion,” Kazybayev stated.

By the end of 2024, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan had reached approximately $500 million.

The meeting also focused on preparations for the upcoming session of the Kazakh-Turkmen Business Council, scheduled for September 3, 2025. During the event, the Foreign Trade Chamber plans to unveil a new electronic trading platform designed to provide Kazakhstani commodity producers with direct online access to the Turkmen market.

Additionally, participants discussed the forthcoming meeting of the China–Central Asia Business Council, set to take place in Astana on June 17, 2025. A delegation from Turkmenistan, led by the Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan, is expected to attend. ///nCa, 2 June 2025