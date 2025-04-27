Turkmenistan offers aid to Iran following Bandar Abbas port explosion

On 26 April 2025, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, held a telephone conversation with the President of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, the Turkmen State News Agency (TDH) reported.

At the beginning of the conversation, Berdimuhamedov expressed deep sympathy and support to the Iranian people on behalf of the President of Turkmenistan and on his own behalf in connection with the explosion at the port of Bandar Abbas.

Emphasizing Turkmenistan’s role as a close neighbor to Iran, the National Leader assured that Turkmenistan stands ready to offer medical assistance and other necessary support to those affected by the incident.

In response, President Pezeshkian conveyed gratitude and stressed that Berdimuhamedov was the first to extend help during this challenging time—a gesture befitting good neighborly relations.

The sides also discussed various regional and international matters of mutual interest during the call.

A powerful explosion, likely caused by chemicals, killed at least 25 people and injured hundreds in Iran’s largest port of Bandar Abbas, Iranian media reported. ///nCa, 27 April 2025